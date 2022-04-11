Kingdom Hearts 4 To Switch To Unreal Engine 5 For Improved Lighting

The newly announced Kingdom Hearts 4 will reportedly be running on Unreal Engine 5 by the time of its release.

According to a report by Famitsu earlier today, the gameplay footage of Kingdom Hearts 4 from its debut trailer is running in real time in Unreal Engine 4.

However, developer Square Enix is currently working in parallel to upgrade the game by switching over to Unreal Engine 5 so that “the quality of lighting and detail will be several levels higher” at release.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was a surprise announcement on the weekend during a 20th-anniversary celebration of the franchise. The new installment is believed to be led by co-director Yasushi Yasue alongside the same team behind Kingdom Hearts 3.

From what was shown, Kingdom Hearts 4 will feature a more realistic visual art style compared to the cartoony design of previous installments in the franchise.

Sora is now all grown up and will be returning with Donald and Goofy for an all-new story arc. While details about the storyline are scarce at the time of writing, eagle-eyed fans believe that the debut trailer teased Sora to be finally visiting the Star Wars galaxy.

The footage briefly showcased a forest area that appears quite similar to the Forest Moon of Endor from Star Wars: Episode 6 — Return of the Jedi. Furthermore, the foot of an Imperial AT-ST possibly appeared in the trailer that can be spotted by freezing the frame at the right instance. The clues are apparently enough to convince fans that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be heading to the galaxy far, far away.

Square Enix has stated that Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch the Last Master arc as an “epic new storyline” where players will experience Quadratum as “a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series.”