Fan-Loved Reaction Commands Are Back With Kingdom Hearts 4

Take note that reaction commands are finally returning with Kingdom Hearts 4 after skipping the last installment in the franchise.

Speaking with Famitsu magazine in a recent interview, franchise director Tetsuya Nomura stated that he noticed “a lot of voices hoping for the revival of reaction commands” after the release of Kingdom Hearts 3.

It was only natural for Nomura to give fans what they dearly wanted by bringing back reaction commands with the new installment.

Nomura confirmed that the scene from the debut trailer where Sora deforms his key blades into a drill-like attack is actually a reaction command. The button prompt shows up when the enemy starts charging its punch, after which a timely input results in a devastating counterattack.

Reaction commands were introduced in Kingdom Hearts 2 as a new gameplay mechanic to freshen the combat system. They allowed players to perform special or specific actions at certain moments in battle, or occasionally outside of battle.

Reaction commands were essentially a one-button quick-time event. While nearly everyone loved trigger reaction commands on queue, many thought that the gameplay mechanic made the game too easy. Nomura took the feedback to heart and removed the gameplay feature from Kingdom Hearts 3.

Interestingly enough, players in Kingdom Hearts 2 could mash their triangle button in anticipation of a reaction command prompt. There were no penalties for pressing the button prompt too soon or too late. That is something Nomura might consider improving in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Fans are already theorizing about adding more buttons than just the triangle one to perform a single reaction command, or if the reaction commands of Kingdom Hearts 4 will be harder to time correctly.

Elsewhere, developer Square Enix is currently working in parallel to switch Kingdom Hearts 4 from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 by the time of its release so that “the quality of lighting and detail will be several levels higher.”