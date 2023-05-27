Kingdom Hearts 3 Staves Locations Guide – Donald’s Staves, How to Unlock

Kingdom Hearts III’s combat is a dynamic one where not only the skills of your main character, Sora, are put to use but also those of your companions named Donald and Goofy.
Of these abilities, Donald can bring his own to the battlefield with his magical Staves. Using it, Donald can perform spells of both an offensive and defensive nature so he’s quite valuable for the team.
In this Kingdom Hearts III Staves Guide, we have detailed all about finding and unlocking Donald’s Staves including the stat boosts they offer.
Kingdom Hearts 3 Staves Locations
Unlike Goofy’s shields, Donald can utilize his Staves for a boost to the Strength and Magic stats, BOTH.
By employing the use of his Staves, Donald can perform multiple spells that grant him and the team special abilities to always turn the tide of the battle.
Just like all other pieces of armor and weaponry, Donald’s Staff in Kingdom Hearts III can be upgraded and enhanced via the Synthesis Process as you find the suitable materials for it.
Here are all the staves to be found along with their requirement for unlock and the many boosts Goofy can use in battle.
|Staff
|Stats Boost
|Ability
|How To Obtain
|Mage’s Staff
|Strength: 3 Magic: 4
|None
|Default Weapon
|Warhammer
|Strength: 5 Magic: 4
|Treasure Magnet
|Purchasable from Moogle Shop in Twilight Town for 400 Munny.
|Warhammer +
|Strength: 5 Magic: 4
|Item Boost
|Obtained via Synthesis using the following materials: x2 Mythril Sone x1 Fluorite x1 Pulsing Gem x1 Shard
|Magician’s Wand
|Strength: 4 Magic: 5
|None
|Purchasable from Moogle Shop in Twilight Town for 600 Munny.
|Magician’s Wand+
|Strength: 4 Magic: 6
|Blizzard Boost
|Obtained via Synthesis.
|Astrolabe+
|Strength: 7 Magic: 7
|Thunder Boost Full MP Blast
|Obtained via Synthesis using the following materials: x2 Mythril Crystal x1 Electrum x2 Lightning Gem x2 Pulsing Gem x1 Hungry Stone
|Heartless Maul
|Strength: 8 Magic: 6
|Hyper Healing Heartless Buster
|Obtained via Synthesis using the following materials: x1 Illusory Crystal x2 Damascus x1 Writhing Crystal x2 Writhing Gem
|Heartless Maul+
|Strength: 8 Magic: 6
|MP Thrift Heartless Buster
|Obtained via Synthesis using the following materials: x1 Illusory Crystal x2 Damascus x1 Writhing Crystal x2 Writhing Gem x2 Hungry Gem
|Nirvana
|Strength: 4 Magic: 8
|None
|Obtained from a treasure chest in San Fransokyo
|Nirvana+
|Strength: 4 Magic: 8
|Aero Up
|Obtained from a treasure chest in San Fransokyo
|Save The Queen
|Strength: 6 Magic: 9
|Damage Syphon MP Hastera
|Complete the Collector’s Goals by obtaining 55 different types of Synthetic Materials.
|Save The Queen+
|Strength: 6 Magic: 9
|Damage Syphon MP Hastega
|Complete the Collector’s Goals by obtaining 58 different types of Synthetic Materials.