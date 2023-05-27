Kingdom Hearts 3 Staves Locations Guide – Donald’s Staves, How to Unlock

Kingdom Hearts III’s combat is a dynamic one where not only the skills of your main character, Sora, are put to use but also those of your companions named Donald and Goofy.

Of these abilities, Donald can bring his own to the battlefield with his magical Staves. Using it, Donald can perform spells of both an offensive and defensive nature so he’s quite valuable for the team.

In this Kingdom Hearts III Staves Guide, we have detailed all about finding and unlocking Donald’s Staves including the stat boosts they offer.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Staves Locations

Unlike Goofy’s shields, Donald can utilize his Staves for a boost to the Strength and Magic stats, BOTH.

By employing the use of his Staves, Donald can perform multiple spells that grant him and the team special abilities to always turn the tide of the battle.

Just like all other pieces of armor and weaponry, Donald’s Staff in Kingdom Hearts III can be upgraded and enhanced via the Synthesis Process as you find the suitable materials for it.

Here are all the staves to be found along with their requirement for unlock and the many boosts Goofy can use in battle.