Kingdom Hearts 3 Prologue Walkthrough Guide – Starting Choices, What Should You Choose

Welcome to the Chapter 0 Walkthrough Guide for Kingdom Hearts III. This chapter will focus on the Prologue and the starting chapters of the game.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Prologue

After the first cutscene, you will be asked to choose between three choices that will affect the way your game will play afterward.

First Question

Kingdom Hearts III lets you play as either a Berserker (with high Physical damage and low Magical damage), as a Magician (with high Magical damage and low Physical damage), or even as a balanced character (with all stats balanced).

To become a Berserker, you can choose the ‘Vitality’ choice. You will start with 120 HP, 100 MP, 3 stars on Attack, 1 star on Magic, and 2 stars on Defense.

To become a Magician, you can choose the ‘Wisdom’ choice. You will start with 90 HP, 120 MP, 1 star on Attack, 3 stars on Magic, and 2 stars on Defense.

To become a balanced warrior, you can choose the ‘Balance’ choice. You will start with 105 HP, 110 MP, 2 stars on Attack, 2 stars on Magic, and 2 stars on Defense.

You can find out more on that in our excellent guide by Waseem Taj.

Second Question

After choosing your “class”, you will be prompted to select what abilities Sora can use, and up to what extent. They are basically starting buffs. There will be three options:

Mystic || Warrior || Guardian

1. Mystic

If you choose Mystic, all abilities will consume 1 less MP per usage.

2. Warrior

If you choose Warrior, you will be able to make bigger combos. The maximum number of hits you can amass as a combo will rise up by 1.

3. Guardian

If you choose Guardian, you will lose lesser HP if your HP is lower than a specific threshold.

Of course, you can find the full abilities guide on our Kingdom Hearts III Abilities Guide page.

Be sure to keep that page open in the background, you will definitely need it later onwards. After you have successfully chosen the choices, a bigger cutscene will follow until you are teleported to the Olympus world.