Kingdom Come: Deliverance Vendors Guide – Vendors Locations, Services, Trainings

The world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is full of vendors/merchants who not only buy/sell almost everything you need but also train you in various activities. This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Vendors Guide details the locations of all available merchants in the game, their specializations, and more.

Also, check out our Scattered Pages Locations Guide to gain access to forbidden books.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Vendors And Merchants

These vendors/merchants are scattered all across the world of KCD. However, before we start, do note that we are currently in the process of updating this guide. Remember this is a community and you are a part of it. Don’t shy away from helping us complete the guide by commenting below.

Weaponsmiths

These vendors specialize in buying/selling weapons. You can also get your weapons/armor repaired from them as well as learn to repair. You can find them in Rattay and Sasau.

Armorsmiths

These vendors specialize in buying/selling armor. You can also get your armor repaired from them as well as learn to repair. You can find them in Rattay and Sasau.

Blacksmiths

You can sell almost everything to these vendors. Apart from that, they also sell weapons/armor. You can also get your armor repaired from them as well as learn to repair. You can find them in Rattay, Sasau, and Sasau Monastery Grounds.

Alchemists

You can sell almost everything to these vendors. They sell Potions, Herbs, and Recipe Books. They do not offer any repairing services but can train you in Alchemy. As for finding them, you can do so in Rattay, Sasau Monastery Grounds, and Uhzitz Witch’s Hut.

Herbalists

You can sell Herbs, Potions to these vendors and buy Potions, Herbs, and Recipe Books. They do not offer any repairing services but can train you in Alchemy. As for finding them, you can do so in Rattay, Sasau Monastery Grounds, and Uhzitz Witch’s Hut.

Huntsmen

These vendors sell Bows, Arrows, Archer Armors, Hides, and can buy almost everything. They do not offer any repairing services but can train you in Hunting and Archery. You should be able to find them in Rattay.

General Good Traders

These vendors sell Food, Weapons, Armor, Clothes, Maps, Repair Kits, and can buy almost everything. However, they do not offer any repairing and training services. You should be able to find them in Rattay, Uzhitz, and Sasau.

Bakers

These vendors sell Bread and Baked Items. They do not offer any repairing, training services and can be found in Rattay and Sasau.

Grocers

You can sell these vendors fruits/vegetables and they can be found in Rattay and Sasau.

Scribes

Scribes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance sell you Books, Recipe Books, and Skill Books. While they do not offer any repairing services, they can teach you how to read. You should be able to locate them in Uzhitz and Sasau.

This is all we have in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Vendors And Merchants Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!