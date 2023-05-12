Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Queen of Sheba Sword Guide will help you locate all five pieces of Sheba Sword found in the world and what you need to do in order to craft the sword.

Be sure to check out our Weapons Locations Guide that details everything you need to know about finding all available weapons in the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Queen of Sheba Sword

Encouraging rational thinking, exploring uncharted locations, and analyzing puzzles are what interaction and immersion in games is all about. However, for some, patience may not come naturally and so they may find quicker ways to deal with the situation.

So wait no more because our team will continue to post guides for solving these complex quests in the vast open-world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Also check out our Armor Guide to learn everything you need to know about how Armor works in the game.

The Queen of Sheba Sword Pieces Locations

One of these quests, later on, in the game is titled ‘The Queen of Sheba Sword’. Testing the players’ patience, it demands of them to locate five pieces of the sword in five different locations to complete the quest and be able to attain this sword which can be quite helpful in your gameplay, given its excellent stats.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Weapon Type: Longsword

Longsword Requirement: 12 Strength

12 Strength Damage: 3 blunt, 65 slash, 65 stab

3 blunt, 65 slash, 65 stab Defense: 100

100 Charisma: 18

18 Durability: 10

10 Weight: 3.1 pounds

The quest begins once the player speaks to the Swordsmith in Sasau. Below are the five locations you’ll find the pieces for the expensive and powerful sword:

Blacksmith Zach in Sasau

This item cannot be purchased from him but can be attained by pickpocketing Zach during the day which is the only time he is available. Or you know you could knock him out unconscious and then steal it. Isn’t that how most things work in an RPG? Moving on…

Blacksmith in Ledetchko

This item can be purchased and it’s not that expensive. Of course, if you just don’t like spending money in the game, you can always do it the dirty way. I don’t need to mention that again, do I?

Blacksmith in Talmberg

Since the Blacksmith will tell you that he doesn’t remember where he put the piece of sword so just head straight to his house over at Concilation cross (directly east of the tanner) in Talmberg. Enter the second room on the left and you’ll find the piece lying on top of a barrel.

Weaponsmith in Rattay

At night time, head upstairs in the hut and easily lockpick the chest you find closest to the stairs. Avoid going in during the day as the weaponsmith has a guard in his hut.

Pickman of Skalitza in Rattay

After completing the ‘Aquarius’ quest, speak to Pickman and assign him the job of carrying water. Then choose the dialogue option ‘What will I get out of it?’.

Follow that with the speech options: ‘Treasure?’ and ‘Alright, agreed’. Head out and find Bailiff and tell him that you picked Vasil Pickman for the water-carrying job.

Next, you’ll find Pickman in front of Bailiff’s house, begging. Speak to him and receive your reward: the piece of the ‘Queen of Sheba’ sword.

Deliver all these five pieces of sword back to the Swordsmith in Sasau. After he crafts the weapon, taking almost an entire day, you can buy it from him for around 2000 Groschen.