This Kingdom Come Deliverance Scattered Pages Guide will help you locate all the torn pages scattered around the Sasau Monastery. There are ten pages in total and finding all of them will complete the ‘Scattered Pages’ side-quest.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Scattered Pages

The side-quest is essentially about finding torn pages of an old book. What you basically need to do is to find all the missing pages and return them to the librarian. In this Kingdom Come: Deliverance Scattered Pages Guide, we have detailed the locations of all available missing pages in the Sasau Monastery.

After finding a page, you need to head over to Brother Librarian and learn more about it. The librarian will tell you that the pages are from a book he has been missing.

What you need to do is to find all the missing pages, talk to Brother Librarian, and return the book to its rightful place.

Missing Pages Locations

First, you need to head over to the Square Hallway and open up an easy locked cabinet to find the first page. From there, you need to head over to the Dormitory to find two more pages – one is inside a locked chest and the other one is on top of the cage.

After you have acquired them, you need to head over to the Cellar and find one more page sitting on top of a table in the Main Cellar Area.

From there, you need to make your way towards Fratery to find two more pages. You will find one page on top of a podium located in the Main Room and the other one sitting on a table in the Alchemy Room.

After that, you need to head over to the Dining Hall and head inside the Kitchen to find another page inside a locked chest.

From there, you need to head over to the Library Area to find two more pages. One of these pages is sitting in plain on top of a table and the other one is inside a locked chest.

Finally, you need to head over to Abbot’s Bedroom and look behind the bed to find another one on a table. With all ten pages at your disposal, you need to head over to Brother Librarian and hand them over. As a reward, he will allow you to access the cabinet that contains the Forbidden Books.