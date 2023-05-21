These Kingdom Come: Deliverance No-Kill Run Tips will give you numerous Tips and Tricks which will be very helpful in finding workarounds for dealing with the people that you would usually need to kill in order to move on with the campaign.

If you manage to complete the game without killing a single person in the process, you get the Merciful Achievement/Trophy. The Merciful Achievement/Trophy is easily one of the hardest ones to acquire in the game due to its complex nature and the fact that you need to find workarounds for the massacre that would ensue normally.

If you don’t care about the Merciful Achievement/Trophy, you can check out our Detailed Walkthrough that details everything you need to know about completing the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance No-Kill Run Tips

In order to get the Merciful Achievement/Trophy in the game, you only need to do one thing. Somehow, find a way to go through the entire Main Quests without killing a single person. Runt is a little different because the entire point is to take revenge on him but apart from Runt, you cannot lethally hurt anyone.

There are other ways that you can do the objectives given to you, you can try to Lockpick or Pickpocket your way into certain areas, take out guards rather than killing them, and generally try to avoid confrontation by finding pathways around the enemies and bandit camps.

Complete Kingdom Come: Deliverance Without Killing Anyone

Remember that you only need to complete the Main Storyline Quests without killing anyone. You can still kill as many people as you want in all of the Side Quests or the other Side Activities that you might decide to pursue. Just remember to check which quest you have set as the active one.

Make sure you avoid enemies in large groups and run away if you have to. Also, remember to increase your Sneak Skill as much as you can so that you can sneak into all of the important places during the Main Quests.

Moreover, think fast and avoid confrontation with enemies even if you run into them by talking yourself out of trouble as much as you can.

If you still somehow get into a fight, just make a quick run out of it without killing anyone. You may strike them a bit to clear your way out but do not attempt to kill!

Try to have a horse on you so that you can run away even if a fight breaks. Alternatively, you can make an enemy surrender but be warned, as some weaker enemies will die a lot quicker and will not get a chance to surrender.

If you are participating in massive battles then remember that the rule still applies to you. Try to avoid combat and sabotage as many enemies as you can without killing them.

A good thing to do is to stand on the side during the battle, fend off enemies using your horse and, wait for the battle to end.

Your comrades will do the killings for you and you really don’t need to worry as at least one of them will always stay alive. You may knock down some enemies or hit them lightly so that your comrades can finish them off easily, but do not kill anyone yourself.

If you feel doubtful that you might have mistakenly killed someone, just open the Stats menu and see your killed enemies’ number.