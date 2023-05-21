This Kingdom Come Deliverance Haggling Guide will tell you how you can haggle with various different shopkeepers and other merchants. It will also give you some handy Tips and Tricks which will be very useful for you to get some discounts, as you will be able to understand the intricacies of the Haggling System and will be able to negotiate properly.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Haggling

Haggling may seem very frustrating, as it can sometimes seem impossible to get even the smallest of discounts from some of the buyers/sellers. This is done to make the game feel as realistic as it possibly can. However, there is a workaround for this which can get you the lowest possible price really fast.

Whether you are buying items or selling them, our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Haggling Guide is perfect for making sure that you get the best price no matter whom you are dealing with. So let us go ahead and find out how you can get the best price for your items.

Don’t forget to check out our Console Commands Guide that allows you to gain a variety of benefits in the game.

Haggling Tips and Tricks

Final Offer Perk

To start off, you want to get the ‘Final Offer’ Perk. Go to the ‘Player Section’ of the menu and find this Perk. It will be towards ‘Stats’ and then ‘Speech’. Expand the Speech Perks and you will be able to select the ‘Final Offer’ Perk. Be warned though as you need to have a Speech of at least Level 4 if you want to pick up the ‘Final Offer’ Perk.

The Perk states that if a Trader loses patience with you during the haggle, you will get a chance to make one last-ditch offer before the negotiation ends. This seems quite insufficient on the surface but this Perk can be critical to your progress through the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Time to Haggle

After you have equipped the Perk, go to the Trader and select the items that you want to buy/sell. After this, check your Basket and you will notice the button on the left-hand corner which will initiate a haggle with the Trader.

You need to hold that button to begin bargaining on the price. Once you get the hang of haggling, it is very easy to use the ‘Final Offer’ Perk to easily maximize your profit on each trade that you make.

To use the ‘Final Offer’ Perk, set the lowest price when buying or the highest price when selling which is possible. This will anger the merchant and end the transaction usually but since you have the ‘Final Offer’ Perk, you will be able to have one last go at trying to negotiate with the Trader.

Also, don’t forget to check out our Pickpocketing Guide that details everything you need to know about it.

The only difference of this Perk is that now the Trader will be offering the best possible price that he can give you. There is no point in trying to negotiate with him further as it will get you nowhere. Decide if you want to buy or sell a particular item at the price mentioned by the dealer and end the negotiation how you see fit.