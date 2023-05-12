Kingdom Come: Deliverance Choices And Decision Making Guide – Speech Skill, NPCs Stats, Key Decisions

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you can avoid combat and complete quests peacefully by choosing the right words. You can convince certain people to sell you items which they will not otherwise. All of this is possible only when you have a good Speech Skill level. This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Choices and Decisions Guide will explain to you how the communication and decision-making mechanic of Kingdom Come: Deliverance works and how it affects your playthrough.

Keeping the fact in mind that Kingdom Come: Deliverance allows you to complete the quests in different ways, the most important thing coming into play here is your ability to persuade and make decisions. Keep your eyes open for different choices that allow you to change how a quest will conclude during the conversation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Choices and Decisions

When you start the game, you are presented with a small tutorial that introduces you to this mechanic of the game. It barely scratches the surface of the complete mechanic and leaves much of the real deal for you to figure out on your own. You come across these situations while conversing with different NPCs during Main Quests and Optional Quests.

When such a scenario comes up, you will be presented with different choices, out of which you will be required to choose one. During these choice events, if you look at the bottom-left of your screen; you will see some important conversation stats of your character. These include Reputation, Speech, Charisma, and Strength.

In most cases, you will be able to see your own character’s stats only. In special circumstances such as if you have a special in-game perk or you have interacted with the NPC before many times, you will also get to see the stats of the NPC in question.

During your conversation, when you reach a critical decision point, each of the options will have a specific icon next to them. The icon will represent which Skill it is based on. If a choice has a Red Crown, it will require Charisma, Dual Swords represent Strength while the White Icon represents Speech.

For a choice to be successful your stat must be greater than the NPC, otherwise, your chosen option will fail the conversation. You need to keep this mind! For NPCs whose stats are visible, this is easy to figure out. However, for the NPCs whose stats are hidden, you can equip a perk to show all stats of all NPCs.

This stat is unlocked when you reach Level 8 in Speech. The name of the perk is ‘Empathetic’ and it shows you stats of all NPCs regardless of the fact that you have met them before or not. Make sure you are using the correct choices otherwise; your quest will fail in most cases.

This concludes our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Choices and Decision Making Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!