Kingdom Come: Deliverance Armor Guide – How To Get, Armor Pieces, Talmberg Armor

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Armor Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about finding Armor, Armor Pieces, repairing your Armor, and more.

Combat is a big part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Equipping the right set of armor in the right circumstances could give you just the edge you may require in battle.

Be sure to check out our Weapons Guide that will help you find all available weapons in KCD.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Armor

Not only does a good armor boost defensive stats and eliminate chances of encountering hits but armors to a certain extent in the game also create those small openings and windows to land blows to your opponent.

Lastly, armors can, and you would be surprised, improve reputation when it comes to leaving an impression on other NPCs in the game. So lo and behold, below you’ll find Kingdom Come: Deliverance Armor Guide for those various shiny steel plates so hold your excitement and horses (pun intended).

Chainmail or Maille

One of the oldest and yet effective piece of equipment that offers protection against attacks and is also light when it comes to mobility.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, heavy blows may still pierce through it and blunt weapons are also dangerous for a guy in such an armor. We recommend a second layer of armor beneath, something like Gambeson.

Gambeson

Made of wool, this can be combined with other pieces of armor to great effect when it comes to blocking stab attacks and even blunt ones. Though quite ineffective, it can be also used on its own.

Brigandine

Made out of smaller plates held together by fabric or leather to defend against blunt attacks. One of the easiest armors to make and available at various locations in the game.

Just like chainmail, a padded piece of armor is required to be worn underneath for greater effectiveness. Bad news though: it’s the heaviest armor in the game, so keep that in mind the next time you think of fleeing from battle!

Lamella Armor

Due to its weaknesses including leaving gaps open upon a massive hit, it isn’t preferred when it comes to enduring hits from enemies but may still be used for good mobility improving chances of avoiding enemy attacks altogether and baffling the enemy with the sheer pace.

Plate Armor

We kept the best one for the last. While expensive, it justifies its worth but offering quite the protection against cutting attacks.

Moreover, it can be used for increased effect by combining with Gambeson or even Chainmail. However, all of that comes at a price since the plate armor is quite heavy and maybe not quite the fit for folks looking to run away from a fight.

Now that we’re done with descriptions for the most prominent armors in the game, let’s get to the real purpose of why you’re reading this article: Where to get them?

Not quite, didn’t we tell you to hold your horses? We haven’t discussed about equipment slots in your inventory yet, that is essential mind you. So let’ s get that out of the way quickly. There are 20 equipment slots available:

4 Leg Armor Slots – x3 Armor Slots (Cuisse, Poleyns, Greaves), And Footwear.

– x3 Armor Slots (Cuisse, Poleyns, Greaves), And Footwear. 4 Head Armor Slots – For a Helmet, an Arming Cap, a Coif, and a Necklace, Cape or Cloak

– For a Helmet, an Arming Cap, a Coif, and a Necklace, Cape or Cloak 6 Hand Armor Slots – For a Shield, a Melee Weapon, A Bow, Bolts, and Shafts and x2 Ring Slots

– For a Shield, a Melee Weapon, A Bow, Bolts, and Shafts and x2 Ring Slots 6 Chest Armor Slots – For a Hood or Gorget, Chest Armor (Plate/Brigandine), a Shirt (or Gambeson), a Tabard or Surcoat, Gauntlets, and Arm Armor.

Since there are so many equipment options for better customizing the character, each player can choose the options best suited for his play-style.

Furthermore, it is important to note that a single armor is not good at blocking all the three types of attacks: stab, slash and blunt. Therefore, a combination of armors should be equipped for a wholesome defensive mechanism.

So finally, we’re there: yes, finding these armors we’ve been talking so much about. Well, just like any other RPGs, you can start out your hunt for the best gear by looting corpses.

This may, however, not guarantee achieving all the above-mentioned armors. The player is advised to make deals with merchants and trades in different towns. Also don’t overlook crates and chests, we found Talmberg Armor in that didn’t we. Head over to the link for more info on that subject.

Finally, you need to take good care of those hard-to-find and damn expensive pieces of gear. Armors, just like weapons, can be repaired by visiting a Blacksmith, Armorsmith, or Swordsmith in any of the huge settlements in the game. Alternatively, you can level up your ‘Maintenance Skill’ which allows you to purchase repairing kits for your armor.

Be sure to check out our Repairing Armor And Weapons Guide to learn how to keep your armor clean and shiny.

Kits which perform this function are called Armorer’s Kit. Finally, remember how we talked about the impression you can leave on NPCs in the game? Trust us, you don’t want to keep your armor dirty or bloody, unless necessary. For cleaning out clothing and armors, head over to the nearest Bathhouse!

This is all we have in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Armor Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!