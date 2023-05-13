Killer Instinct Moves Combos List To Dominate Friends on Xbox One



Older gamers will recognize Killer Instinct from the 1994 and 1996 games by the same name and yes, it’s the same series.

Killer Instinct is one of the few exclusive titles that the console has to its name and as such, many people scrambling to find games to stick into their shiny new system are picking up a fighting game for the very first time.

It is an arcade-style fighting game in the same vein as Street Fighter and Tekken, and as such, features a large number of combos and fighting moves for each of its characters.

As it can be difficult to learn these quickly, we’ve provided you with this handy dandy moves list, to speed up the process. Have fun, and trust your (killer) instinct!

Killer Instinct Moves Combos List

Before we list down all the moves for your favorite characters in Killer Instinct, let’s understand all the input keys of the game and what format we will be listing these moves in.

Everything you need to know has been illustrated in the following table:

Input Keys What They Mean? Xbox One Controls ← Back Back → Forward Forward ↑ Up Up ↓ Down Down ↙ Down Back Down Back ↘ Down Forward Down Forward ↖ Up Back UP Back ↗ Up Forward Up Forward Light Punch (LP) X Medium Punch (MP) Y Heavy Punch (HP) RB Any Punch (AP) X, Y, RB Light Kick (LK) A Medium Kick (MK) B Heavy Kick (HK) RT Any Kick (AK) A, B, RT

Jago Moves and Combos

Commands Attack

Double Roundhouse → + RT

Neck Cutter ← + RB (Overhead)

Throw → or ← + X + A

Special Moves

Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)

Tiger Fury → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB)( Anti Air)

Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (Projectile)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Projectile)

Shadow Tiger Fury → ↓↘ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Anti – Air)

Combo Openers

Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Combo Linkers

Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + A or B

Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + X or Y

Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Combo Enders

Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + RT (Wall Bounce)

Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + RB (Juggle State)

Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + RB (Max Meter Gain)

Tiger Fury → ↓ ↘ + RB (Max Damage)

Unique Combos

Around the World RB>Y> X or RT>B>A (Can be done after a Combo Opener or Linker)

Manuals

Double Roundhouse → + RT

Neck Cutter ← + RB

Misc

Instinct Mode RB + RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo → ↓ ↘ + X, Y, RB

Sabrewulf Moves and Combos

Command Attacks

Overpower ← + RB ( Hold RB to charge, unblock able at Max Charge)

Throw → or ← + X + A

Special Moves

Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB)

Run ←→ + (A, B, RT)

Hamstring X or A (During Run, Crosses up on hit and goes under Projectiles

Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run, Overhead)

Running Uppercut RB or RT (During Run, Juggle State

Eclipse ↓ ↑ +(X, Y, RB) (Anti-Air)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ +(X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ + (A, B, RT)( A, B, RT)

Shadow Eclipse ↓ ↑ +(X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Anti-Air)

Combo Openers

Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB)

Hamstring X or A (During Run)

Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run)

Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ (A, B, RT)(A, B, RT)

Combo Linkers

Ragged Edge ←→ + X or Y

Hamstring X or A (During Run)

Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run)

Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ (A, B, RT)(A, B, RT)

Combo Enders

Ragged Edge ←→ or RB (Wall Bounce)

Running Uppercut RB or RT (During Run)

Eclipse ↓ ↑ + RB

Shadow Eclipse ↓ ↑ + (X, Y, RB)

Unique Combos

Rabbid Doubles X/A or Y/B or RB/RT (Can be done after a Combo Opener a Linker)

Manuals

Overpower ← + RB

Misc

Instinct Mode RB+ RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo ←→ + X Y RB

Glacius Moves and Combos

Command Attacks

Ice Lance → + Y

Ice Pick ← + RB

Throw ← or → + X + A

Special Moves

Hail ↓ ↙ ← + X (Close Range) Y (Medium Range) RB (Far Range)

Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)

Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Hail ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow puddle Punch ↓ ↘ →+ (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Combo Openers

Ice Lance → + Y

Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)

Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Combo Linkers

Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + A or B

Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + A or B

Shatter ↓ ↘ → + X or Y

Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)( A, B, RT)

Combo Enders

Hail ↓ ↙ ← + RB

Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + RT

Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + RT

Shatter ↓ ↘ → + RB

Shadow Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)( X, Y, RB)

Unique Combos

Ranged Combos Any (Has to be linked with X or Y Shatter)

Manuals

Ice lance → + Y

Misc

Instinct Mode RB + RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB

Thunder Moves and Combos

Command Attacks

Horn breaker (Overhead) → + RB

Sky Fall ↓ + RT (After Sammamish)

Throw ← or → + X + A

Special Moves

Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)

Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB) (You can follow up with Sky Fall)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)(X, Y, RB)

Shadow Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Combo Openers

Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Combo Linkers

Triplax ↓ ↘ → + X or Y

Back Throw ← + A or B

Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + A or B

Combo Enders

Triplax ↓ ↘ → + RB

Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + RB

Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + RT

Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + RB

Unique Combos

Back Throw ← + A or B (Can use as Combo Openers or Combo Linker)

Manuals

Horn breaker (Overhead) → + RB

Misc

Instinct Mode RB + RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB

Sadira Moves and Combos

Command Attacks

Widow’s Drop ↓ + B (In Air)

Widow’s Kick → + RT

Throw ← or → + X + A

Special Moves

Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)

Web Cling ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Shadow Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)

Combo Openers

Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)

Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)

Combo Linkers

Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + X or Y

Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + A or B

Combo Enders

Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + RB

Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + RT

Unique Combos

Magic String X > Y or A > B (In Air, can be cancelled into Special and Shadow Moves)

Manuals

Widow’s Kick → + RT

Misc

Instinct Mode RB + RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB

Orchid Moves and Combos

Command Attacks

Whiplash → + RT

Danger Zone ← or → + X + A (While in the Air)

Throw ← or → + X + A

Special Moves

ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)

ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)

ICHI NI SAN Heavy ↓ ↘ → + Hold RB + RB (Repeatedly)

Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)

Air Buster → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT)

Shadow Attacks

Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Shadow ICHI NI SAN ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Upper Firecat → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Combo Openers

Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)

ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)

ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)

Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)

Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Combo Linkers

ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)

ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)

Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + A or B

Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + A or B

Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Combo Enders

Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + RT

ICHI NI SAN Heavy ↓ ↘ → + Hold RB + RB (Repeatedly)

Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + RT

Air Buster → ↓ ↘ + RT

Shadow ICHI NI SAN ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)

Upper Firecat → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)

Unique Combos

Double Linkers, Any (Has the ability to do back to back Combo Linkers)

Manuals

Whiplash → + RT

Misc

Instinct Mode RB + RT

Finishers

Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + A, B, RT