Killer Instinct Moves Combos List To Dominate Friends on Xbox One

Older gamers will recognize Killer Instinct from the 1994 and 1996 games by the same name and yes, it’s the same series.
Killer Instinct is one of the few exclusive titles that the console has to its name and as such, many people scrambling to find games to stick into their shiny new system are picking up a fighting game for the very first time.
It is an arcade-style fighting game in the same vein as Street Fighter and Tekken, and as such, features a large number of combos and fighting moves for each of its characters.
As it can be difficult to learn these quickly, we’ve provided you with this handy dandy moves list, to speed up the process. Have fun, and trust your (killer) instinct!
Killer Instinct Moves Combos List
Before we list down all the moves for your favorite characters in Killer Instinct, let’s understand all the input keys of the game and what format we will be listing these moves in.
Everything you need to know has been illustrated in the following table:
|Input Keys
|What They Mean?
|Xbox One Controls
|←
|Back
|Back
|→
|Forward
|Forward
|↑
|Up
|Up
|↓
|Down
|Down
|↙
|Down Back
|Down Back
|↘
|Down Forward
|Down Forward
|↖
|Up Back
|UP Back
|↗
|Up Forward
|Up Forward
|Light Punch (LP)
|X
|Medium Punch (MP)
|Y
|Heavy Punch (HP)
|RB
|Any Punch (AP)
|X, Y, RB
|Light Kick (LK)
|A
|Medium Kick (MK)
|B
|Heavy Kick (HK)
|RT
|Any Kick (AK)
|A, B, RT
Jago Moves and Combos
Commands Attack
Double Roundhouse → + RT
Neck Cutter ← + RB (Overhead)
Throw → or ← + X + A
Special Moves
Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)
Tiger Fury → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB)( Anti Air)
Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (Projectile)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Projectile)
Shadow Tiger Fury → ↓↘ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Anti – Air)
Combo Openers
Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Combo Linkers
Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + A or B
Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + X or Y
Shadow Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Combo Enders
Wind Kick ↓ ↙ ← + RT (Wall Bounce)
Laser Sword ↓ ↙ ← + RB (Juggle State)
Endokuken ↓ ↘ → + RB (Max Meter Gain)
Tiger Fury → ↓ ↘ + RB (Max Damage)
Unique Combos
Around the World RB>Y> X or RT>B>A (Can be done after a Combo Opener or Linker)
Manuals
Double Roundhouse → + RT
Neck Cutter ← + RB
Misc
Instinct Mode RB + RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo → ↓ ↘ + X, Y, RB
Sabrewulf Moves and Combos
Command Attacks
Overpower ← + RB ( Hold RB to charge, unblock able at Max Charge)
Throw → or ← + X + A
Special Moves
Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB)
Run ←→ + (A, B, RT)
Hamstring X or A (During Run, Crosses up on hit and goes under Projectiles
Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run, Overhead)
Running Uppercut RB or RT (During Run, Juggle State
Eclipse ↓ ↑ +(X, Y, RB) (Anti-Air)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ +(X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ + (A, B, RT)( A, B, RT)
Shadow Eclipse ↓ ↑ +(X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB) (Anti-Air)
Combo Openers
Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB)
Hamstring X or A (During Run)
Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run)
Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ (A, B, RT)(A, B, RT)
Combo Linkers
Ragged Edge ←→ + X or Y
Hamstring X or A (During Run)
Jumping Slash Y or B (During Run)
Shadow Ragged Edge ←→ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Jumping Slash ←→ (A, B, RT)(A, B, RT)
Combo Enders
Ragged Edge ←→ or RB (Wall Bounce)
Running Uppercut RB or RT (During Run)
Eclipse ↓ ↑ + RB
Shadow Eclipse ↓ ↑ + (X, Y, RB)
Unique Combos
Rabbid Doubles X/A or Y/B or RB/RT (Can be done after a Combo Opener a Linker)
Manuals
Overpower ← + RB
Misc
Instinct Mode RB+ RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo ←→ + X Y RB
Glacius Moves and Combos
Command Attacks
Ice Lance → + Y
Ice Pick ← + RB
Throw ← or → + X + A
Special Moves
Hail ↓ ↙ ← + X (Close Range) Y (Medium Range) RB (Far Range)
Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)
Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Hail ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow puddle Punch ↓ ↘ →+ (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Combo Openers
Ice Lance → + Y
Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)
Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Combo Linkers
Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + A or B
Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + A or B
Shatter ↓ ↘ → + X or Y
Shadow Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)( A, B, RT)
Combo Enders
Hail ↓ ↙ ← + RB
Cold Shoulder ↓ ↙ ← + RT
Puddle Punch ↓ ↘ → + RT
Shatter ↓ ↘ → + RB
Shadow Shatter ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)( X, Y, RB)
Unique Combos
Ranged Combos Any (Has to be linked with X or Y Shatter)
Manuals
Ice lance → + Y
Misc
Instinct Mode RB + RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB
Thunder Moves and Combos
Command Attacks
Horn breaker (Overhead) → + RB
Sky Fall ↓ + RT (After Sammamish)
Throw ← or → + X + A
Special Moves
Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB)
Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB) (You can follow up with Sky Fall)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)(X, Y, RB)
Shadow Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Combo Openers
Triplax ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Combo Linkers
Triplax ↓ ↘ → + X or Y
Back Throw ← + A or B
Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + A or B
Combo Enders
Triplax ↓ ↘ → + RB
Call of the Earth ↓ ↙ ← + RB
Ankle Slicer ↓ ↙ ← + RT
Sammamish → ↓ ↘ + RB
Unique Combos
Back Throw ← + A or B (Can use as Combo Openers or Combo Linker)
Manuals
Horn breaker (Overhead) → + RB
Misc
Instinct Mode RB + RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB
Sadira Moves and Combos
Command Attacks
Widow’s Drop ↓ + B (In Air)
Widow’s Kick → + RT
Throw ← or → + X + A
Special Moves
Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)
Web Cling ↓ ↙ ← + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Shadow Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)
Combo Openers
Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB)
Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Widow’s Bite ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (In Air)
Combo Linkers
Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + X or Y
Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + A or B
Combo Enders
Blade Demon ↓ ↘ → + RB
Recluse ↓ ↙ ← + RT
Unique Combos
Magic String X > Y or A > B (In Air, can be cancelled into Special and Shadow Moves)
Manuals
Widow’s Kick → + RT
Misc
Instinct Mode RB + RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + X Y RB
Orchid Moves and Combos
Command Attacks
Whiplash → + RT
Danger Zone ← or → + X + A (While in the Air)
Throw ← or → + X + A
Special Moves
ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)
ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)
ICHI NI SAN Heavy ↓ ↘ → + Hold RB + RB (Repeatedly)
Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)
Air Buster → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT)
Shadow Attacks
Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Shadow ICHI NI SAN ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Upper Firecat → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Combo Openers
Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT)
ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)
ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)
Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT)
Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Combo Linkers
ICHI NI SAN Light ↓ ↘ → + Hold X + X (Repeatedly)
ICHI NI SAN Medium ↓ ↘ → + Hold Y + Y (Repeatedly)
Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + A or B
Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + A or B
Shadow Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Firecat ↓ ↘ → + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Combo Enders
Flick Flack ↓ ↙ ← + RT
ICHI NI SAN Heavy ↓ ↘ → + Hold RB + RB (Repeatedly)
Blockade Runner ↓ ↘ → + RT
Air Buster → ↓ ↘ + RT
Shadow ICHI NI SAN ↓ ↘ → + (X, Y, RB) (X, Y, RB)
Upper Firecat → ↓ ↘ + (A, B, RT) (A, B, RT)
Unique Combos
Double Linkers, Any (Has the ability to do back to back Combo Linkers)
Manuals
Whiplash → + RT
Misc
Instinct Mode RB + RT
Finishers
Ultra Combo ↓ ↘ → + A, B, RT