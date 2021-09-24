Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail Locations Guide

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you will find a total of ten Spirit Mails. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of each Spirit Mail you are going to find in the Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail Locations

Getting your hands on collectibles is half the fun in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This guide will help you track down all the Spirt Mail collectibles you can find in Kena.

Rusu Mountain Spirit Mail

Spirit Mail #1

Use the map given above and go to the Rusu Mountain for the Spirit Mail. You have to move forward using the pathway on the mountain by hanging and moving forward.

Then you will reach a cave, get out of the other side and get down, and again move forward using the path on the side of the mountain. You will find a cave there, get inside, and you will find the Spirit mail just on the left side.

Forgotten Forest Spirit Mail

Spirit Mail #2

In the forgotten forest, you will find two Spirit mail. First of all, go to the location shown on the and then hit the blue flower you see right in front and go to the platform below that flower.

Move forward and then Climb Up, and you need to leap through some wide area and reach an edge which you can see outward from the tree. From the edge, you will see another blue flower on the tree in front.

Hit that and go there. Move right and then drop on the platform, and you will find a Spirit mail right there.

Spirit Mail #3

Go to the location shown on the map, and in this, you have to move forward through the trees. Firstly hit the blue flower on the tree on your left.

From there, hit the one on the right side and then the one on the left side in front of you and go there. Just below the third flower, you will find this Spirit mail.

Storehouse

Spirit Mail #4

Go to the storehouse location shown on the map above and then throw the bomb on the right side. The rocks will start to float, and you should then climb them.

Now again, throw the bomb where you see small rocks, and they will also turn into floating rocks, and then you can go to the platform above. From here, throw the bomb on the door in front and enter that area to collect the Spirit mail.

Fields

Spirit Mail #5

Now enter the fields and go to the location shown on the map. From there, enter the area and get down and you will see and hit the blue bomb you see on the mountain above.

Then throw the bomb on the right side and hit it with the arrow. By doing this, a spirit will appear, and you have to slam it onto the circular platform. After that use, the Rot and the water level will rise.

Just jump into the water and go towards the right side, where you see some light. Get on the structure there, get out, and you will find the Spirit Mail on the balcony there.

Village Heart

Spirit Mail #6

Go to the Village Heart location shown on the map and move backward between the two rocks. You will reach a waterfall there. Hit the little bump on the opposite side of the mountain with a bomb and then draw arrows to form the floating rocks.

Then draw the arrow on the blue flower that appears in front and get on the mountain. Now hang on the mountain and move sideways and up. Then hit the door type rock with the bomb and use the arrow to destroy it and collect the Spirit M<ail from inside.

Spirit Mail #7

Go to the location shown on the map and enter the wooden structure behind you. You will find the Spirit mail inside it on a wooden table.

Village

Spirit Mail #8

Now go to the village location shown on the map above and move forward. Just next to a dirty lake, you will find a huge wooden log. Use Rot to move it to the right side and place it on the white circle on the ground.

Use this to climb up and enter the next structure to collect the Spirit Mail.

Spirit Mail #9

Go to the map location shown above and move through the two blue objects you see, and enter the wooden structure right next to them from the backside.

Climb Up using the stairs and Blue flower and reach the top of that structure to collect the second Spirit mail from the Village.

Spirit Mail #10

Go to the location shown on the map above and just turn back and move forward. You will find the last Spirit Mail on some rocks on the right side.