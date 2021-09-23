Kena: Bridge of Spirits Meditation Spots Locations Guide

Meditation spots are integral when it comes to boosting the HP of Kena in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. In this guide, we will be getting you up to speed with the locations of all the meditation spots in Kena: BoS.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Meditation Spots Locations

Meditation Spots are basically a type of collectible and there is a total of, 12 of them, spread across the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Collecting all of them will grant you the Zen Master Trophy.

Our guide below takes a dig into the location of every single one of the meditation spots in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. So, let’s begin!

Meditation Spot # 1

In Rusu’s backyard, you’ll see a blue target on a tree. Shoot it and activate the meditation spot just ahead of it.

Meditation Spot # 2

Just to the northeast of the Sacred Tree, drop down to the stream below. Proceed forward and shoot the blue target ahead. It’ll spawn a couple of stepping stones. Move across them to the area ahead and at the end of it, you’ll find the meditation spot you’re looking for.

Meditation Spot # 3

At the eastern side of the map, you’ll come across an open space, on a cliff, surrounded by huge trees. There’ll be blue targets on four of these trees. Shoot them all and this meditation spot will spawn at the edge of the cliff nearby.

Meditation Spot # 4

To the west of the previous location, out in the middle of open space.

Meditation Spot # 5

To access this meditation spot, you first need to solve the puzzle on the stones near the treehouse at the coast of the sea. You basically need to shoot the accumulated stones and then, hit the targets that appear. Having done that, head to the stone house nearby and you’ll find the desired meditation spot at the top of it.

Meditation Spot # 6

This meditation spot is located at the foot of the mountains. You’ll see a red-colored target; shoot it to spawn a handful of hovering stones and then, jump across them to reach the next platform, containing the desired mediation spot at its edge.

Meditation Spot # 7

It is located inside a broken wooden house at the Forge. Note that to reach it, you’ll first need to climb the wood house next to it and then jump through its broken ceiling.

Meditation Spot # 8

It is located just north of the shuriken sign on the map.

Meditation Spot # 9

At one of the edges of the Mask Maker Path.

Meditation Spot # 10

At the Warrior Path, next to the staircase.

Meditation Spot # 11

At the Hunter Path, next to a giant stone, surrounded by tree branches.

Meditation Spot # 12

At the Mountain Shrine.