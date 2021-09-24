Kena: Bridge of Spirits Flower Shrines Locations Guide

Flower Shrines Locations in Kena: Bridge of Spirits are corrupted sites that you will need to restore by eliminating any threats. You can find a total of 24 Flower Shrines in the game. We will explain all of their locations in this guide.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Flower Shrines Locations

There are six total regions where these Flower Shrines have been distributed along with many other collectibles. Let’s start with Taro’s Tree region of the map for the first Flower Shrine of the game.

Flower Shrine #1

In Taro’s Tree area, you’ll come across a Forest Tear for the first time in the game. Use the Forest Tear in this area to cleanse the Flower Shrine and restore it.

Flower Shrine #2

In Taro’s tree area, head to your North East and follow the path that will lead you to a clearing. You’ll find a Forest Tear here, collect it and then move towards your left to cleanse the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #3

Visit the point marked below in Rusu Mountain, and you’ll find a Rot right in front of you. Then, move to the opposite direction, and you’ll find the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #4

After encountering Taro’s memory, there will come a point when you have to use your mask. Use the Forest Tear in this area and clear the corruption. Then, towards the left pathway, you’ll find The Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #5

Activate the Forest Tear and then clear the corruption. Then, follow the tunnel, and you’ll find another corruption. Clear it and then cleanse the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #6

After entering the Lantern Cave, you’ll find two Forest Tears. Clear the corruption and then use the Forest Tear to clear the corruption towards your East. You’ll find the Flower Shrine in this cave.

Flower Shrine #7

After clearing the God Tree Shrine, go down using the elevator. You’ll find a Flower Shrine behind you.

Flower Shrine #8

After clearing out the Water Shrine, you’ll encounter another Forest Tear. Use the Rot to lift the stone block and carry it over the wall with carvings.

Now, jump over the wall and move the wooden wall out of your way. Then, use the Rot to move up and cross the log. You’ll find the Flower Shrine in the opposite direction.

Flower Shrine #9

Shoot the well in this area using your bow and then carry the Rot to your South East, where you’ll find the corrupted Shrine.

Flower Shrine #10

Head to the backside of the big wooden house and you’ll find a flower to grapple.

Jump up to the upper portion of this house and then head inside. Collect the relic and then head back out, where you’ll find the Flower Shrine towards the right side of the house.

You’ll also have to use the Rot to clear the two corruptions on the wooden walls in front of you.

Flower Shrine #11

On the opposite side of the hut, you’ll find a clearing from where you can collect the Rot. Collect this Rot and then head to the right side of the hut, where you’ll be able to cleanse the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #12

Collect the Tear from the ruined building and head towards the corruption on the rocks towards the North end to reveal the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #13

Collect the Forest Tear from in front of the Barn. Now head outside of what appears to be the wooden entrance. You’ll find a Flower Shrine outside this entrance.

Flower Shrine #14

Collect the Flower Tear from outside the wooden house, and just in the opposite direction below the rocky step, you’ll find the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #15

You’ll find this Flower Shrine near Rufus’ warp stone.

Flower Shrine #16

After the combat with Rot Eater in Village Heart, head towards your East to find the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #17

In the Village towards your south, you’ll find this flower Shrine located in front of a big house.

Flower Shrine #18

Just Before Taro’s Tree area, you’ll find this Flower Shrine down the pathway. You’ll have to gather the Rots together from the Forest tear in Taro’s Tree area before bringing it down to clear the Shrine.

Flower Shrine #19

From the Archery Range stone point, head to your North and then turn to West. You’ll find a Flower Shrine on your left.

Flower Shrine #20

After defeating enemies in the Hunter Path, clear the corruption and head right. You’ll come across a broken bridge, and this is where you’ll find the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #21

Head left from the Flower Shrine location #18 until you reach a broken stone bridge. Cross the gap and then head East to find this Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #22

Climb up the side of the waterfall from the Mask Maker’s path. Once you reach the top you’ll find the Flower Shrine.

Flower Shrine #23

Cross the river that is visible from the Storehouse. Turn to your East, and then you’ll find a Flower Shrine against a cliff.

Flower Shrine #24

You’ll find this Flower Shrine located on the Island between Village Docks and Warrior Path warp stones in the Village region.