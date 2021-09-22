Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fishing Shrine Puzzle Guide

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has challenging fights, but it also has some tricky puzzles. The Fishing Shrine Puzzle in Taro’s Love quest is a particularly tricky one. In this guide, we’ll show you how to solve the Fishing Shrine Puzzle in Kena: Bridge of Spirits by highlighting its solution.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fishing Shrine Puzzle Solution

While cleansing shrines in Taro’s Love, you can find the fishing Shrine Puzzle in the Forgotten Forest. Getting to the bottom of this Puzzle isn’t simple as it’s not obvious at first.

All you have to do to complete this puzzle is hit four targets located at different spots of the Shrine. The targets are glowing blue crystals. If you have a bow, you can easily pull it off.

However, the catch is that you have to do it in a specific order. If you get the order wrong, the quest will not be completed. To make matters worse, you’ll be attacked by two flies.

To proceed, you must first get rid of the flies and then try again. If you make another mistake with your order, the same thing will happen.

The hit-and-trial method is one option to get the solution, but it is time-consuming. Luckily, we have a simpler approach below!

Fishing Shrine Puzzle Solution

To begin, stand at the base of the Deadzone Heart Flower. Standing there, you’ll notice that the four targets are adjacent to each other, forming a square. As a result, it’s simple to see and hit them all.

Two targets will be on the right, one in front of you and one at the back. A similar setup can be found to the left. One target is in the front and one is at the back.

Now if you pay attention to the base of the Deadzone Heart Flower, you’ll notice some candles. The candles are not just there by coincidence but they are an essential part of the puzzle.

The order of the candles indicates the order in which you are required to hit the target to finish the fishing shrine puzzle.

The order of the candles if you look from left to right is four, two, one, three. This indicates the following order to hit the targets

Hit the first that is directly in front of you on the right.

Second on the left side, behind you.

Third to the right, behind you.

Fourth in front of you, on the left.

The target will generate a blue spark if you’re following the correct order. After hitting all four targets in the correct sequence use your Rot ability to cleanse the Shrine and put an end to the quest. Fairly Simple!