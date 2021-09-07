Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Getting “A TV Show Or Film Is A Possibility”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has a beautifully crafted universe which developer-and-publisher Ember Lab wants to explore for further storytelling possibilities but through a different creative medium.

Speaking with SoulVision Magazine in a recent interview, Ember Lab co-founders Mike and Josh Grier stated that the universe they built for Kena: Bridge of Spirits “has a lot of storytelling potential” down the road.

The more obvious way to do so would be with a sequel but Ember Lab remains focused on Kena: Bridge of Spirits and will likely hold off on a sequel in the long run as well. The reason being that the developer wants to chalk out a new story-driven intellectual property after being done with its upcoming release.

“I don’t know if we will do a direct sequel next,” said Josh. “It may be another IP, in the same style—in terms of gameplay and the story-driven experience.”

That being said, the Grier brothers are not willing to abandon the spirit guide Kena and her universe. Ember Lab intends to explore the universe they built by “taking it into a more linear experience like a TV show or film” which Josh noted “is a possibility” for the future.

Following a few delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will finally release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 21, 2021. The game and its adorable Rot still remain console-exclusive to PlayStation. If there are plans for an Xbox release, Ember Lab will only be disclosing them after a few months have gone by after release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as recently spotted, will require around 17 GB of storage space on PlayStation 5. The file size however does not include a day-one patch. Hence, players should play it safe by freeing up a bit more of that precious storage space in time for pre-loading.