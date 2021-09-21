Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ Photo Mode Has A “Say Cheese” Button

For a game as beautiful as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a fully stacked photo mode was probably a mandatory inclusion.

In an announcement earlier today, developer Ember Lab confirmed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release with a built-in photo mode. While a number of games these days arrive with a photo mode, Ember Lab has included a little extra feature which makes its photo mode special.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will allow players to have all characters in a set-up scene “say cheese.” When activated, the say-cheese button will force all characters to strike a pose to make the photo unique and memorable.

Ember Lab notes that many characters have multiple poses. Hence, players can have the characters say cheese multiple times before coming to a desired pose.

The photo mode will also feature all of the regular settings such as numerous filters to choose from, camera angles, and such.

“Developing photo mode and the Cheese function were exciting animation opportunities for us!” said the developer. “Not only does this function introduce another entertaining element for players, it also allowed us to showcase character personalities as we developed each unique pose.”

The announcement of a photo mode comes barely a day before release since Kena: Bridge of Spirits releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 21, 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is said to be a timed exclusive for PlayStation consoles. Hence, the game should land on Xbox consoles once the timed exclusivity period ends somewhere in 2022 provided that such an exclusivity deal still exists between Ember Lab and Sony Interactive Entertainment by then.

“We are currently focused in our launches for PlayStation and Epic Games store, which are timed exclusives,” said the developer in an interview recently. “We will look into other platform releases after launch and a rest.”