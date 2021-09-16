Jurassic World Evolution 2 Will Be All About “Calamity Management”

Where the first game in the simulation franchise aimed to build a dinosaur-themed park, Jurassic World Evolution 2 aims to build a true Jurassic-themed park and which will naturally come with all sorts of dangers and challenges.

Speaking with Edge for the latest issue, game director Rich Newbold stated that “building a theme park in the Jurassic universe is prone to error.” Jurassic World Evolution 2 will build upon that complex ecosystem and focus more on “calamity management” where players must ask themselves if they are prepared for every possible outcome and if they can even come back from that?

Newbold pointed out that players were previously provided with constant information on the dinosaurs in the first game. Jurassic World Evolution 2 changes all of that by featuring a fog of war. While information will still be there about the dinosaurs for the benefit of players, “that data vanishes over time, so the ranger team has more things to be doing than just fixing fences.”

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will still be a theme park simulation game at its core, but players will now have to deal with an unpredictability factor. Anything can go wrong at any point and players must keep those concerns in mind during their expansion and management plans.

“It’s not just about having a dinosaur park, it’s the path you take to get there,” said Newbold. “You’re not building theme parks any more, you’re building facilities to rescue the wild dinosaurs.”

Jurassic World Evolution 2 serves as a sequel to the 2018 Jurassic World Evolution and takes place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film where the dinosaurs escaped into the wilderness.

The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 9, 2021.

Take note that pre-ordering right now will give players access to three vehicle skins inspired by the 1997 Lost World: Jurassic Park film.