How To Respec Skills In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor respec skills option allow you to allocate skill points to different skill trees. There are nine skill trees under the three basic skill types: Survival, Lightsaber, and Forces. These nine skill trees allow players to choose freely where to spend their skill points, considering how it befits them.

It is possible to make a mistake while allocating certain skill points to a skill tree, or you may have changed your mind about the allocation. But don’t worry; you can respec skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you do not know which skill trees to prioritize in the beginning phase of the game and want to switch your tree now, our guide is here to help.

How to reset skill points in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It is a pretty simple task to reset skills. Just move to one of the Meditation points in the game and look for the Skills Option. Press the F Key, Y key, or Triangle, depending on the device you are playing the game.

This will free all the skill points, eventually removing the ones you previously had put in different skill trees. You can re-allocate or respec these spare skill points in another skill tree of your choice.

Remember that resetting the skill points for the 1st time is completely free. However, the skill point resets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that comes after that do not follow this pattern. Simply put, you will lose one skill point every time you try to reset some skill points in a skill tree after the first attempt of respec.

Although it seems a hefty price, you must pay for every respec event. However, the price is much more reasonable when you consider that Jedi Survivor does not include a level cap mechanism. This implies you can continuously receive skill points with increasing game experience and level-ups.

You are eventually adding more points to your inventory. The loss of one skill point is placed by the game to slow down your level-up pace rather than hinder your points-gaining process.