How To Fast Travel In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fast travel option allows you to travel between the Meditation points quickly. This saves a lot of time for the players and solves a big problem that players face in the previous sequel of the game. You will need a fast travel feature to explore the huge map. This guide will cover how you can fast-travel between different locations in the game.

How can you fast travel in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Meditation Points in Star Wars Jedi Survivor mainly serve as a checkpoint where you can save your game progress. But it can also perform other functions, and the one we are looking for is fast travel.

Here are some activities you can do at a meditation point:

Stances: This will allow you to change the stances of your lightsaber.

This will allow you to change the stances of your lightsaber. Rest: You can use meditation points to rest for a while and replenish your HP.

You can use meditation points to rest for a while and replenish your HP. Perks: You can pick perks.

You can pick perks. Training: You can train in meditation points to improve your combat skills.

You can train in meditation points to improve your combat skills. Skills : You can assign different skill points.

: You can assign different skill points. Fast travel: You can use this feature fast travel to your desired location.

To use a meditation point for fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you must first discover and activate it. Remember that you can only fast-travel from one meditation point to another and only to those you have discovered. Another thing to keep in mind is that you can only fast-travel between meditation points on the same planet.

Also if you are on a linear mission and use a meditation point, the fast travel option will be locked out. So once you are on a mission you can’t use the fast travel option in Jedi Survivor to somehow wriggle your way out of that area.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor added one more feature that will be helpful for you in case you lose your direction while traveling. A yellow trail line on the screen indicates a path from where you recently came.

You can use this feature to determine the direction you want to go. Another amazing feature that will help you in traveling is that the game has added markers that you can use to mark your destination using your binoculars or on the map.