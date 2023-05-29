Where To Find Cantina DJ In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cantina DJ is an NPC in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor who can play any tunes (soundtracks) that you get your hands on during your progression.

This musician droid, also known as DD-EC, will not be available at the start of the game. You need to find Cantina DJ as part of a side quest before you can start listening to some tunes.

Cantina DJ location in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You need to get the Musician and Their Droid side quest in order to find Cantina DJ in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

However, to access this side quest you will be tasked with completing the main quest Forrest Array first to unlock this side quest in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

After that is done you can pursue the side-quest the Musician and the Droid. So to instigate it, you will need to interact will an NPC who goes by the name of Monk and performs the functionality of a Robo-bartender. He can be found at the Pyloon’s Saloon so head over there and meet with him.

Once you have taken on this side quest you will need to venture to the Koboh Planet and make your way to the Harvest Ridge area of the game. If you have unlocked Ramblers Reach, you can simply fast travel here to save time.

If you are having trouble finding your way into the harvest ridge area then you can employ the use of Nekko mount.

This will enable you to move swiftly around the area, especially on the sloping path which can be hard to cross. Hence this way, you can easily get to the location of Cantina DJ in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Once you reach the marked location on your map you will find 2 NPCs at a distance. The droid on the left is DD-EC who as it turns out will be Cantina DJ whereas her companion the (music producer) will be Ashe Javi. So all you need to do is go to them and interact with both of them.

During your conversation, Ashe will mention the soundscape and Kal will reply by saying that someone is collecting samples.

After that, he will ask them to come to the Pyloon’s Saloon since it’s short on live entertainment without a Musician and a DJ. So both Ashe Javi and Deedee a.k.a “Cantina DJ” will accept your request.

This will mark your side quest “Find the Musician and their Droid” as complete. Furthermore, you will get a notification about your Databank being updated as well with both these NPC characters.

After that, you can go back to the Pyloon’s Saloon and interact with DJ Cantina to play the soundtracks that you discovered in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.