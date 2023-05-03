In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, AT-ST is one of the game’s ferocious enemies, just like the Ninth Sister. AT-ST is a droid that has large mechanical legs and a giant skull. The following guide will show you how to defeat AT-ST in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by explaining its attack tactics and weak points.

AT-ST boss location

While working on the primary story mission, A New Hope, you will be separated from your companion Merrin due to a sandstorm. After being reunited with her shortly, she will guide you toward the way further into the sand until you reach a group of Stormtroopers with a couple of Scout Troopers. A relatively massive robot/ droid will join the party during the fight with these minor enemies.

This is AT-ST in Jedi Survivor, and the real battle starts now! The primary attacking weapons of this droid are:

Grenades with Electric effects: These bombs can stun Cal and deal minor damage.

These bombs can stun Cal and deal minor damage. Rockets: The droid throws fast-paced rocket attacks at you occasionally, and failing to dodge them can significantly lower your health bar level.

The droid throws fast-paced rocket attacks at you occasionally, and failing to dodge them can significantly lower your health bar level. Laser bolts: Although less harmful than rockets, these smaller attacks are worth noticing.

How to defeat Star Wars Jedi Survivor AT-ST boss

The weakest points of this massive droid are its legs. So do not miss any opportunity to attack them with your lightsaber and other melee weapons.

Staying close while fighting this Boss will compel it to stop rocket attacks for a while. However, with this tactic, we recommend you watch for the bombs and grenades. You should not take these attacks lightly, as they can significantly lower your health.

The Force-Push ability of Cal in Star Wars Jedi Survivor will come in quite handy in this fight. When a rocket comes your way, push it to the other side to prevent yourself from getting hit.

Moreover, Parrying is also a valuable technique for this type of fight scenario. Dodge the incoming laser bolts to lower the Boss’s guard and reflect the attacks to it. This way, you will prevent yourself and damage the droid equally. Tap the L1 button on PS5 or LB on the Xbox series.

There will be no time to heal in the middle of the battle, so you can let Merrin in Star Wars Jedi Survivor do the fight and give you a break. She can stun the droid for a few seconds and deal minor damage. (Take care of her health bar, too; she’s not invincible after all)

Finally, when the AT-ST droid’s health in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is down, you must grapple on its back to finish the fight. After this, a cutscene will start, in which Cal tear opens the top and throw a minor enemy to the ground.