Sony Has A Jak and Daxter Movie In The Works

Sony Interactive Entertainment has greenlit Jak and Daxter as another iconic PlayStation franchise to receive a movie adaptation in the near future.

Speaking with Digital Trends in a recent interview to promote his upcoming Uncharted movie, director Ruben Fleischer confirmed that he is currently working with PlayStation to adapt Jak and Daxter for the silver screen.

“I am actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life,” said Fleischer.

Jak and Daxter is another popular franchise helmed by developer Naughty Dog but which has been dormant for more than a decade now. The franchise received three mainline installments on PlayStation 2 before being re-released as a remastered collection on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The titular duo of Jak and Daxter become a console defining brand for Sony during the PlayStation 2 era. Its innovative story-based platformer games have often been compared to the Ratchet & Clank franchise, which is also owned by Sony and hailed as another PlayStation defining first-party offering.

Jak and Daxter reportedly sold more than 15 million copies (physical and digital copies combined) by April 2017 but its sales figures have since then gone dark, which should not be surprising in light of its hiatus.

Sony is yet to officially announce its Jak and Daxter movie adaptation. The fan-base can only hope that the movie venture helps renew interest in the franchise and convinces Sony to reboot the games for PlayStation 5, just like how Ratchet & Clank was treated following its animated movie take.

As for the Uncharted movie, it will be premiering on February 18, 2022, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.