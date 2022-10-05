Jack Grealish Isn’t Happy About His Face In FIFA 23

One of the biggest selling points of the sports games that have been a staple of every year’s video game releases has been the ever-increasing graphical quality of the players, cars, fields, and whatever else is involved in your sport of choice. Jack Grealish of Manchester City, however, isn’t enthused.

Grealish, who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for the Manchester City football club, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about the way he looks in the game, comparing himself to the character Sid from the original Toy Story movie.

Considering that at this point, some sports games are nearly photorealistic in their visual quality, it’s something of a surprise that someone would feel this way about their in-game model, but it’s actually nothing new. Several times in the past, other athletes have voiced their displeasure about how they look in sports games as well.

It’s also a bit of a black mark, considering that FIFA 23 will be the final game in the FIFA franchise. While this doesn’t mean there will be no more games, the name FIFA will be changing in the games to “EA Sports FC“. Nothing will really change in the games, as it’s a licensing issue rather than the end of the franchise, but the change from FIFA to EA Sports is definitely noticeable.

EA Sports FC isn’t supposed to come out until 2023, either, but EA has at least stated that there will be nothing players will miss barring the name and an injection of World Cup content every four years. We can likely expect the same kind of quality going forward as well.

Hopefully though, Jack Grealish will feel better about next year’s model of his face so that he doesn’t look like a human from a 1995 animated movie. In the meantime, if you want to see how bad his face supposedly is for yourself, you can currently play FIFA 23 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.