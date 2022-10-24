Is Modern Warfare 2 Getting Zombies?

It seems like Infinity Ward and Activision might have plans to bring zombies to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. A leaked Menu Image and Modern Warfare II’s game files have hints towards the existence of zombies in Activision’s upcoming First-Person Shooter.

Twitter user CODSploitzImgz share some images on Twitter providing evidence that MW2 files indeed have references for zombies in the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Zombies Leak

The images, as you can see since has been taken down most probably by a DMCA notice from Activision adding more weight to the speculation that Activision has plans to introduce zombies in Modern Warfare 2.

As you might already know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a 2-year life cycle meaning that we won’t get a new Call of Duty for atleast 2 years after the release of MW2. And during these two years, Activision and Infinity Ward have plans to bring sufficient content for the players to keep the game fresh. So adding zombies at a later date could very well be on the cards for Modern Warfare II.

Also, after the Season 5 of Call of Duty Vanguard, Treyarch won’t be releasing any more Zombie updates for Vanguard and are moving to work on something new which could very well be Zombies for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Needless to say that all of this is currently hints and speculations as neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have confirmed anything related to zombies so far but considering the two year cycle and hints in the game files, Modern Warfare Zombies 2 should be in the plans by Activision.