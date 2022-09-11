Iron Man Game Reportedly Coming Before Black Panther

A source who recently spoke with Axios says one of Electronic Arts’ Canadian offices is working on the Iron Man game. Although the game wasn’t announced at the D23 Expo’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, industry leaker Jeff Grubb shared some exciting developments on Twitter. He claims that the Iron Man game will release before Black Panther and be developed by Motive.

This game is allegedly developed by a former studio head of Monolith Productions and is currently being worked in EA’s Redmond. After completing work on the Dead Space remake, which is slated for release in early 2023, Motive will work on the Iron Man game. We already know that Motive will develop the open-world video game, Black Panther.

“This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff. You shouldn’t have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it’s coming before Black Panther,” Grubb said on Twitter. “Motive is doing Iron Man after Dead Space.”

Given that the Dead Space remake will be released in early 2023, we must wait a little longer for Iron Man and Black Panther. Grubb noted that the development team likely expected “three years at the earliest.”

Motive was started about seven years ago by Jade Raymond, a former executive at Ubisoft. They were initially tasked with leading the development of the single-player campaign as part of their support for DICE in creating Star Wars Battlefront II.

After joining forces with BioWare, Motive moved on to make the space warfare game Star Wars Squadrons.