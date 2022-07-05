PC Hit Inscryption Rated for PS4

It seems like that the famous PC Card game, Inscryption is coming consoles soon. Inscryption has been rated in Australia for PlayStation 4. When the games are rated for a platform, their release is usually just a matter of time. In this case however, the developer has already confirmed that the game is coming to consoles so we can expect the game to arrive on Xbox consoles as well.

Inscryption Are coming to Console Or Not ? — Taso_MK (@mk_taso) June 8, 2022

So both the rating and developer confirmation are indications that we might get an official announcement soon. And if you are confused about the game and don’t know what it is, the Steam description of the game says:

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…

Now, we are not sure if the game will also be a standalone release for PS5 and Xbox Series or will only work through backwards compatibility. On Steam, you can also download it its demo so that is a plus as well. At this time, the game has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam so if you are into card games and deck-building, Inscryption might be a must buy for you.