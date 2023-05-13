Injustice: Gods Among Us Flash Moves, Combos and Strategy Guide



One of the most famous heroes of the DC Universe, The Flash is renowned as the fastest man alive, able to move at velocities exceeding the speed of light. The Flash, or Barry Allen, was once a forensic scientist when a lightning bolt struck his worktable through the window, spilling several beakers full of chemicals on him. Later, he became aware that the strange incident had endowed him with the ability to move, think and react at superhuman speeds.

The Flash’s powers allow him to tap into something called ‘The Speed Force’. It is an inter-dimensional energy that exists in all universes, and is responsible for powering all speedsters in the DC Universe. The Speed force allows his body to withstand moving at such extreme velocities without deteriorating or heating up.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Flash Moves, Combos and Strategy

The Flash can utilize his powers in a number of ways; he can use his extreme speed to power up his punches to hit harder, making up for his lack of physical strength as compared to other heroes. He can also vibrate his molecules to pass through solid objects and use the speed force to speed up his healing factor.

“After an electrical accident at his lab, scientist Barry Allen was left with the ability to move, think and react at super speeds. A member of the Justice League, The Flash uses his super speed to fight crime.”

Button Key Mapping PS3/Xbox 360 = Output Triangle/Y = High Attack

Square/X = Mid Attack

X/A = Low Attack

Circle/B = Character Trait

R1/RB = Environment Attack

L1/LB = Throw

LT + RT/LT + RT = Super Move

R2/RT = Meter Burn

Flash Basic Attacks

Fast Punch: X

Lightning Jabs: Y

Dashing Elbow: A

Side Chop: ← + Y

Power Kick: ← + A

Spinning Backhand: → + Y

Flashy Kick: → + A

Quick Kick: ↓ + X

Boots Up: ↓ + Y

Trip Kick: ↓ + A

Flash Air Attacks

Straight Kick: X

Air Race: Y

Double Fist: A

Flash Throws

Forward Throw: LB + → or → + X + A

Reverse Throw: LB or ← + X + A

Flash Combos

Speed Force: X, X

Greased Lightning: X, X, Y

Hot Pursuit: X, X, A

In A Jiff: X, Y

Light Speed: X, Y, A

Terminal Velocity: Y, X

Quick Step: ↓ + X, ↓ + Y

Natural Disasters: ↓ + X, ↓ + Y, ↓ + A

On The Double: ← + Y, Y

Roller Coaster: ← + Y, Y, → + A

Bolt Of Lightning: A, Y

Forced Acceleration: → + Y, X

Fastest Man Alive: → + Y, X, A

Flash Bounce Cancels

Flashy Kick: → →, RT

Power Kick: ← ←, RT

Flash Special Moves

Speed Dodge: ↓ ← X

Lightning Charge: ← → Y

Lightning Kick: ↓ → X

Sonic Pound: ↓ → A

Close Sonic Pound: ↓ → A, ←

Far Sonic Pound: ↓ → A, →

Flying Uppercut: ↓ ← A

Running Man Stance: ↓ ↓ Y

(From Running Man)

Lightning Charge: → + X

Sonic Pound: → + Y

Charging Slide: → + A

Flash Super Move

Speed Zone: LT + RT