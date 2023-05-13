Injustice 2 Robin Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Robin Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Robin, his combos, and best builds. Robin in Injustice 2 is the ideal character for players who like to be on the face of the opponents and do not like to play from far away. He has a ton of Special Attacks that he can use in order to start combos.
Raised from the League of Assassins since his birth, Damien Wayne has always struggled with Batman’s non-lethal code of honor. Now that he is in direct opposition with his father, Robin seeks a new mentor in Superman whom he considers more of a father than Batman would ever be!
Injustice 2 Robin Guide
In our Injustice 2 Robin Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Robin, his entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.
Injustice 2 Robin
Playing as Robin
Robin in Injustice 2 truly shrines when played at mid-to-close range. Due to this, it is paramount that you always try to close in the distance and continue to exert pressure. However, it is important to note that characters like Black Canary, The Flash, Catwoman, etc. easily counter Robin. Most of Robin’s combos begin with uf + 2 but never try to spam the attack as it is easily punishable.
You can also start some combos with his Special Attacks. For instance, the Sword Dance is a good combo starter. Another one is the MB version of the Assassin Strike. What we love to use while playing Robin is the Smart Birdarang that helps keep opponents at an arm’s length. If you are one of those players who do not like to throw projectiles from a long-range and like to get into the face of your opponents then Robin is the perfectly suited character for you.
Injustice 2 Robin BNB Combos
In this section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:
- u + 2 ~ f + 2, 1, b + 2 ~ 2, 1 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn
- d, b + 4, f ~u + 2 ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 3 Meter Burn ~ 4
- u + 2, ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ FD ~ b + 1, 2, u + 3
- u + 2 ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ f + 3 (Wall Bounce) ~ quick chap ~ 1, 2 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn
- u + 2, ~ AIR d, b + 2, Meter Burn, b ~ b + 3 (Wall Bounce) ~ u + 2 ~ high chap ~ b + 1, 2 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn
Injustice 2 Robin Movelist
Special Moves
Swoop
Down, Left + Heavy Attack (Meter Burn)
- Down, Left + Heavy Attack, Left (Meter Burn)
- Down, Left + Heavy Attack, Right (Meter Burn)
Sword Dance
Down, Left + Medium Attack
- Meter Burn
Smart Birdarang
Down, Left + Light Attack
- Meter Burn
Air Blade Spin
Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack
- Meter Burn
Assassin Strike
Left, Right + Heavy Attack
Down
- Meter Burn
Close Air Blade Spin
Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack, Left
- Meter Burn
Far Air Blade Spin
Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack, Right
- Meter Burn
Super
Flip Stance + Meter Burn
Blades and Blood
Medium Attack, Light Attack
Born to Kill
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack
Disobeying Orders
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack
Family Secrets
Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack
Fighting Authority
Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
Good and Evil
Right + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack
Haunting Legacy
Light Attack, Medium Attack
Inner Darkness
Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack
Legacy and Curse
Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Left + Medium Attack
Love and Respect
Right + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Up + Medium Attack
Never Lose
Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack
Skill and Training
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack
Son of Batman
Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack
Taught to Win
Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack
Vengeance
Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack
Basic Attacks
Away Air Escape
Left + Meter Burn
Back Throw
Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Backhand Bash
Light Attack
Bounce Cancel
Left, Left + Meter Burn, or Down, Left + Meter Burn
Deep Laceration
Medium Attack
Fatal Cut
Left + Heavy Attack
- Meter Burn
- Hold Heavy
- Right, Right or Left, Left
Flip Kick
Right + Heavy Attack
- Meter Burn
- Hold Heavy
- Right, Right or Left, Left
Forward Throw
Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Jumping Heavy Attack
Jump, Heavy Attack
Jumping Light Attack
Jump, Light Attack
Jumping Medium Attack
Jump, Medium Attack
Low Cutter
Down + Heavy Attack
Low Gouge
Down + Light Attack
Overhead Bounce Cancel
Right, Right + Meter Burn, or Down, Right + Meter Burn
Quick Draw
Left + Light Attack
Quick Execution
Heavy Attack
Rising Blade
Down + Medium Attack
Roll Escape
Right, Right + Meter Burn
Straight Jab
Left + Medium Attack
Up Air Escape
Up + Meter Burn
Vertical Slice
Right + Medium Attack
Injustice 2 Robin Gear
Key: Level – STR – ABL – DEF – HP
Head/Cape
- Son of the Bat Mask: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Mighty Robin’s Defensive Mask: 2 – 0 – 13 – 0 – 0
- Augmented Assassin’s Mask: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Sturdy Superb Nanotube Mask: 2 – 11 – 0 – 0 – 4
- Durable Mask of Ra’s al Ghul: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 11
- Durable Graytone’s Battle Mask: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 11
- Demonic Assassin’s Death Shroud: 5 – 56 – 0 – 51 – 0
Augmented Assassin’s Mask Special Effect
Wisdom; increase Profile XP gained by 3.43%.
Demonic Assassin’s Death Shroud Special Effect
Wisdom; increase Profile XP gained by 9.40%.
Torso
- Son of Bat Tunic: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Destructive Perfect Armor of Cheshire: 1 – 19 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Durable Superb Armor of Cheshire: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 12
- Solid Steeled Armor of Cheshire: 4 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 14
Gauntlets
- Son of Bat Gloves: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Hardened Assassin Gloves: 1 – 9 – 0 – 8 – 0
- Durable The League’s Superb Gloves: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 3
- Augmented Assassin’s Superb Gloves: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Destructive Assassin’s Battle Gloves: 2 – 9 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Reinforced Assassin’s Ideal Gloves: 3 – 0 – 0 – 21 – 0
- Resilient Perfect Gloves of Rictus: 2 – 0 – 14 – 15 – 0
- Durable Steeled Gloves of Cheshire: 3 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 13
Augmented Assassin’s Superb Gloves Special Effect
Interaction Boost; increases Environmental Interaction damage by 4.25%.
Reinforced Assassin’s Ideal Gloves Special Effect
Interaction Boost; increases Environmental Interaction damage by 8.52%.
Greaves
- Son of Bat Pants: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Destructive Perfect Boots: 2 – 13 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Destructive The League’s Steeled Boots: 4 – 13 – 0 – 0 – 0
- Destructive Assassin’s Boots: 4 – 31 – 0 – 0 – 0
Accessories
- Son of Bat Blade: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0
This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Robin Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!