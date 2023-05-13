Injustice 2 Robin Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Robin Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Robin, his combos, and best builds. Robin in Injustice 2 is the ideal character for players who like to be on the face of the opponents and do not like to play from far away. He has a ton of Special Attacks that he can use in order to start combos.

Raised from the League of Assassins since his birth, Damien Wayne has always struggled with Batman’s non-lethal code of honor. Now that he is in direct opposition with his father, Robin seeks a new mentor in Superman whom he considers more of a father than Batman would ever be!

Injustice 2 Robin Guide

In our Injustice 2 Robin Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Robin, his entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.

Injustice 2 Robin

Playing as Robin

Robin in Injustice 2 truly shrines when played at mid-to-close range. Due to this, it is paramount that you always try to close in the distance and continue to exert pressure. However, it is important to note that characters like Black Canary, The Flash, Catwoman, etc. easily counter Robin. Most of Robin’s combos begin with uf + 2 but never try to spam the attack as it is easily punishable.

You can also start some combos with his Special Attacks. For instance, the Sword Dance is a good combo starter. Another one is the MB version of the Assassin Strike. What we love to use while playing Robin is the Smart Birdarang that helps keep opponents at an arm’s length. If you are one of those players who do not like to throw projectiles from a long-range and like to get into the face of your opponents then Robin is the perfectly suited character for you.

Injustice 2 Robin BNB Combos

In this section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:

u + 2 ~ f + 2, 1, b + 2 ~ 2, 1 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn

d, b + 4, f ~u + 2 ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 3 Meter Burn ~ 4

u + 2, ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ FD ~ b + 1, 2, u + 3

u + 2 ~ f + 2, d + 3 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ f + 3 (Wall Bounce) ~ quick chap ~ 1, 2 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn

u + 2, ~ AIR d, b + 2, Meter Burn, b ~ b + 3 (Wall Bounce) ~ u + 2 ~ high chap ~ b + 1, 2 ~ b, f + 3 Meter Burn

Injustice 2 Robin Movelist

Special Moves

Swoop

Down, Left + Heavy Attack (Meter Burn)

Down, Left + Heavy Attack, Left (Meter Burn)

Down, Left + Heavy Attack, Right (Meter Burn)

Sword Dance

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Meter Burn

Smart Birdarang

Down, Left + Light Attack

Meter Burn

Air Blade Spin

Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack

Meter Burn

Assassin Strike

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Down

Meter Burn

Close Air Blade Spin

Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack, Left

Meter Burn

Far Air Blade Spin

Jump, Down, Left + Medium Attack, Right

Meter Burn

Super

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Blades and Blood

Medium Attack, Light Attack

Born to Kill

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

Disobeying Orders

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Family Secrets

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

Fighting Authority

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Good and Evil

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

Haunting Legacy

Light Attack, Medium Attack

Inner Darkness

Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Legacy and Curse

Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Left + Medium Attack

Love and Respect

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack, Up + Medium Attack

Never Lose

Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Skill and Training

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

Son of Batman

Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack

Taught to Win

Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Vengeance

Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Basic Attacks

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Back Throw

Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Backhand Bash

Light Attack

Bounce Cancel

Left, Left + Meter Burn, or Down, Left + Meter Burn

Deep Laceration

Medium Attack

Fatal Cut

Left + Heavy Attack

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Flip Kick

Right + Heavy Attack

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Forward Throw

Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Jumping Heavy Attack

Jump, Heavy Attack

Jumping Light Attack

Jump, Light Attack

Jumping Medium Attack

Jump, Medium Attack

Low Cutter

Down + Heavy Attack

Low Gouge

Down + Light Attack

Overhead Bounce Cancel

Right, Right + Meter Burn, or Down, Right + Meter Burn

Quick Draw

Left + Light Attack

Quick Execution

Heavy Attack

Rising Blade

Down + Medium Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right + Meter Burn

Straight Jab

Left + Medium Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Vertical Slice

Right + Medium Attack

Injustice 2 Robin Gear

Key: Level – STR – ABL – DEF – HP

Head/Cape

Son of the Bat Mask: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Mighty Robin’s Defensive Mask: 2 – 0 – 13 – 0 – 0

Augmented Assassin’s Mask: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Sturdy Superb Nanotube Mask: 2 – 11 – 0 – 0 – 4

Durable Mask of Ra’s al Ghul: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 11

Durable Graytone’s Battle Mask: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 11

Demonic Assassin’s Death Shroud: 5 – 56 – 0 – 51 – 0

Augmented Assassin’s Mask Special Effect

Wisdom; increase Profile XP gained by 3.43%.

Demonic Assassin’s Death Shroud Special Effect

Wisdom; increase Profile XP gained by 9.40%.

Torso

Son of Bat Tunic: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Destructive Perfect Armor of Cheshire: 1 – 19 – 0 – 0 – 0

Durable Superb Armor of Cheshire: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 12

Solid Steeled Armor of Cheshire: 4 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 14

Gauntlets

Son of Bat Gloves: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Hardened Assassin Gloves: 1 – 9 – 0 – 8 – 0

Durable The League’s Superb Gloves: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 3

Augmented Assassin’s Superb Gloves: 2 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Destructive Assassin’s Battle Gloves: 2 – 9 – 0 – 0 – 0

Reinforced Assassin’s Ideal Gloves: 3 – 0 – 0 – 21 – 0

Resilient Perfect Gloves of Rictus: 2 – 0 – 14 – 15 – 0

Durable Steeled Gloves of Cheshire: 3 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 13

Augmented Assassin’s Superb Gloves Special Effect

Interaction Boost; increases Environmental Interaction damage by 4.25%.

Reinforced Assassin’s Ideal Gloves Special Effect

Interaction Boost; increases Environmental Interaction damage by 8.52%.

Greaves

Son of Bat Pants: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

Destructive Perfect Boots: 2 – 13 – 0 – 0 – 0

Destructive The League’s Steeled Boots: 4 – 13 – 0 – 0 – 0

Destructive Assassin’s Boots: 4 – 31 – 0 – 0 – 0

Accessories

Son of Bat Blade: 1 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Robin Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!