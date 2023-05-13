Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Harley Quinn, her combos, and best builds. In Injustice 2, Harley Quinn primarily relies on her gadgets and environmental interactions in order to deal damage. However, due to the fact that some of her attacks are fairly slow, you can get easily punished by skilled opponents.

When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.

For more help on Injustice 2, check out our Reading Frame Data Guide, Flash Guide, and Batman Guide.

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide

In our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Harley Quinn, her entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide

Playing as Harley Quinn

It goes without saying but Harley Quinn in Injustice 2 is one of the most balanced characters in the game. However, in order to utilize her full potential, you must practice her set-ups. As a gadget user, she relies on using the environmental interactions to her advantage.

One of the strengths of Harley is her Character Power that allows players to set-up plays that translate into massive combos. However, do note that some of Harley’s combos are relatively slow which can get punished. If you are playing against Harley, I recommend closing in the gap and not her a chance to utilize her Special Attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn BNB Combos

In ther section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:

u + 2 ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ dash ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 3

b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 2 ~ f + 1, 3

b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1

b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 1 ~ 1, 1, 2

Corner u + 2 ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1, 2 ~ 1 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Movelist

Special Moves

Cupcake Bomb

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Meter Burn

Pistol Fury

Down, Right + Light Attack

Meter Burn

Jump, Down, Left + Light Attack

Down, Left + Light Attack

Play Doctor

Down, Left, Right + Light Attack

Meter Burn

Pop Pop

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Hold Medium

Right, Right or Left, Left

Meter Burn

Super

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Tantrum Stance

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Light Attack

Medium Attack

Heavy Attack

Right

Left

Character Power

Bud Rush

Character Power

Hold Character Power

Character Power, Up

Hold Character Power + Up

Hold Character Power + Left

Combo Attacks

A Little Crazy

Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Batter Up

Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

Don’t Get Hurt

Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

For Mistah J

Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Girl’s Best Friend

Light Attack, Medium Attack

Go Night Night

Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Hi Puddin’

Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

I Hope It Hurts

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Irresistible

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Let’s Play

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

Lollipops

Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Miss Me

Medium Attack, Left + Heavy Attack

Naughty-Naughty

Light Attack, Light Attack

Pleased to Meetcha

Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

Rude Joke

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

That’s Cute

Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Basic Attacks

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Back Throw

Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Bounce Cancel

Left, Left + Meter Burn or Down, Left + Meter Burn

Clown Bash

Right + Medium Attack

Ear Smash

Right + Light Attack

Forward Throw

Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Gun Smack

Left + Light Attack

Hammer Slam

Right + Heavy Attack

Right

Left

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Jumping Heavy Attack

Jump, Heavy Attack

Jumping Light Attack

Jump, Light Attack

Jumping Medium Attack

Jump, Medium Attack

Mallet Slap

Left + Heavy Attack

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Overhead Bounce Cancel

Right, Right + Meter Burn or Down, Right + Meter Burn

Revolver Poke

Down + Light Attack

Revolver Slam

Medium Attack

Revolver Slap

Light Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right + Meter Burn

Single Shot

Left + Medium Attack

Spinning Pistols

Down + Medium Attack

Spot Kick

Heavy Attack

Take Aim

Down + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Gear Special Effects

We are currently in the process of updating this section and will have more information soon.

This all we have in our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!