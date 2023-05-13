Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Harley Quinn, her combos, and best builds. In Injustice 2, Harley Quinn primarily relies on her gadgets and environmental interactions in order to deal damage. However, due to the fact that some of her attacks are fairly slow, you can get easily punished by skilled opponents.
When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.
In our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Harley Quinn, her entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.
Playing as Harley Quinn
It goes without saying but Harley Quinn in Injustice 2 is one of the most balanced characters in the game. However, in order to utilize her full potential, you must practice her set-ups. As a gadget user, she relies on using the environmental interactions to her advantage.
One of the strengths of Harley is her Character Power that allows players to set-up plays that translate into massive combos. However, do note that some of Harley’s combos are relatively slow which can get punished. If you are playing against Harley, I recommend closing in the gap and not her a chance to utilize her Special Attacks.
Injustice 2 Harley Quinn BNB Combos
In ther section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:
- u + 2 ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ dash ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 3
- b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 2 ~ f + 1, 3
- b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1
- b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 1 ~ 1, 1, 2
- Corner u + 2 ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1, 2 ~ 1 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1
Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Movelist
Special Moves
Cupcake Bomb
Left, Right + Medium Attack
- Meter Burn
Pistol Fury
Down, Right + Light Attack
- Meter Burn
- Jump, Down, Left + Light Attack
- Down, Left + Light Attack
Play Doctor
Down, Left, Right + Light Attack
- Meter Burn
Pop Pop
Down, Left + Medium Attack
- Hold Medium
- Right, Right or Left, Left
- Meter Burn
Super
Flip Stance + Meter Burn
Tantrum Stance
Down, Left + Heavy Attack
- Light Attack
- Medium Attack
- Heavy Attack
- Right
- Left
Character Power
Bud Rush
Character Power
- Hold Character Power
- Character Power, Up
- Hold Character Power + Up
- Hold Character Power + Left
Combo Attacks
A Little Crazy
Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack
Batter Up
Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack
Don’t Get Hurt
Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack
For Mistah J
Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack
Girl’s Best Friend
Light Attack, Medium Attack
Go Night Night
Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Hi Puddin’
Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack
I Hope It Hurts
Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack
Irresistible
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack
Let’s Play
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack
Lollipops
Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack
Miss Me
Medium Attack, Left + Heavy Attack
Naughty-Naughty
Light Attack, Light Attack
Pleased to Meetcha
Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack
Rude Joke
Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
That’s Cute
Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
Basic Attacks
Away Air Escape
Left + Meter Burn
Back Throw
Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Bounce Cancel
Left, Left + Meter Burn or Down, Left + Meter Burn
Clown Bash
Right + Medium Attack
Ear Smash
Right + Light Attack
Forward Throw
Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Gun Smack
Left + Light Attack
Hammer Slam
Right + Heavy Attack
- Right
- Left
- Meter Burn
- Hold Heavy
- Right, Right or Left, Left
Jumping Heavy Attack
Jump, Heavy Attack
Jumping Light Attack
Jump, Light Attack
Jumping Medium Attack
Jump, Medium Attack
Mallet Slap
Left + Heavy Attack
- Meter Burn
- Hold Heavy
- Right, Right or Left, Left
Overhead Bounce Cancel
Right, Right + Meter Burn or Down, Right + Meter Burn
Revolver Poke
Down + Light Attack
Revolver Slam
Medium Attack
Revolver Slap
Light Attack
Roll Escape
Right, Right + Meter Burn
Single Shot
Left + Medium Attack
Spinning Pistols
Down + Medium Attack
Spot Kick
Heavy Attack
Take Aim
Down + Heavy Attack
Up Air Escape
Up + Meter Burn
Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Gear Special Effects
This all we have in our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!