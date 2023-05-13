Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

By Haider Khan

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Harley Quinn, her combos, and best builds. In Injustice 2, Harley Quinn primarily relies on her gadgets and environmental interactions in order to deal damage. However, due to the fact that some of her attacks are fairly slow, you can get easily punished by skilled opponents.

When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.

For more help on Injustice 2, check out our Reading Frame Data Guide, Flash Guide, and Batman Guide.

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide

In our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Harley Quinn, her entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide

Playing as Harley Quinn

It goes without saying but Harley Quinn in Injustice 2 is one of the most balanced characters in the game. However, in order to utilize her full potential, you must practice her set-ups. As a gadget user, she relies on using the environmental interactions to her advantage.

One of the strengths of Harley is her Character Power that allows players to set-up plays that translate into massive combos. However, do note that some of Harley’s combos are relatively slow which can get punished. If you are playing against Harley, I recommend closing in the gap and not her a chance to utilize her Special Attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn BNB Combos

In ther section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:

  • u + 2 ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ dash ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 3
  • b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 2 ~ f + 1, 3
  • b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ f + 1, 3 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1
  • b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 1 ~ 1, 1, 2
  • Corner u + 2 ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ f + 1 ~ d, b + 2 Meter Burn ~ b + 2, 2 ~ d, b + 3 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1, 2 ~ 1 ~ 1 ~ 1, 1 ~ d, b, f + 1

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Movelist

Special Moves
Cupcake Bomb
Left, Right + Medium Attack

  • Meter Burn

Pistol Fury
Down, Right + Light Attack

  • Meter Burn
  • Jump, Down, Left + Light Attack
  • Down, Left + Light Attack

Play Doctor
Down, Left, Right + Light Attack

  • Meter Burn

Pop Pop
Down, Left + Medium Attack

  • Hold Medium
  • Right, Right or Left, Left
  • Meter Burn

Super
Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Tantrum Stance
Down, Left + Heavy Attack

  • Light Attack
  • Medium Attack
  • Heavy Attack
  • Right
  • Left

Character Power
Bud Rush
Character Power

  • Hold Character Power
  • Character Power, Up
  • Hold Character Power + Up
  • Hold Character Power + Left

Combo Attacks
A Little Crazy
Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Batter Up
Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

Don’t Get Hurt
Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

For Mistah J
Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Girl’s Best Friend
Light Attack, Medium Attack

Go Night Night
Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Hi Puddin’
Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

I Hope It Hurts
Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Irresistible
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Let’s Play
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

Lollipops
Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Miss Me
Medium Attack, Left + Heavy Attack

Naughty-Naughty
Light Attack, Light Attack

Pleased to Meetcha
Medium Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

Rude Joke
Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

That’s Cute
Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Basic Attacks
Away Air Escape
Left + Meter Burn

Back Throw
Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Bounce Cancel
Left, Left + Meter Burn or Down, Left + Meter Burn

Clown Bash
Right + Medium Attack

Ear Smash
Right + Light Attack

Forward Throw
Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Gun Smack
Left + Light Attack

Hammer Slam
Right + Heavy Attack

  • Right
  • Left
  • Meter Burn
  • Hold Heavy
  • Right, Right or Left, Left

Jumping Heavy Attack
Jump, Heavy Attack

Jumping Light Attack
Jump, Light Attack

Jumping Medium Attack
Jump, Medium Attack

Mallet Slap
Left + Heavy Attack

  • Meter Burn
  • Hold Heavy
  • Right, Right or Left, Left

Overhead Bounce Cancel
Right, Right + Meter Burn or Down, Right + Meter Burn

Revolver Poke
Down + Light Attack

Revolver Slam
Medium Attack

Revolver Slap
Light Attack

Roll Escape
Right, Right + Meter Burn

Single Shot
Left + Medium Attack

Spinning Pistols
Down + Medium Attack

Spot Kick
Heavy Attack

Take Aim
Down + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape
Up + Meter Burn

Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Gear Special Effects

We are currently in the process of updating this section and will have more information soon.

This all we have in our Injustice 2 Harley Quinn Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!

About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...