Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Green Lantern, his combos, and best builds. Green Lantern in Injustice 2 excels at mid-range and heavily relies on using his Special Attacks and Character Power in order to deal damage. He is also excellent at zoning his opponents out and have brilliant strings that he can chain into combos.

When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.

Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide

In our Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Green Lantern, his entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.

Playing as Green Lantern

Green Lantern in Injustice 2 is one of the few characters that have received quite a lot of changes and play like a completely different character when compared to their playstyle in Injustuce: Gods among Us. You will not see Mini Railgun and Rockets in the movelist as they now appear under Gear Abilities. Green Lantern in Injustice 2 can easily close in the gap with his strings and chain them into devastating combos.

He can also effectively deal with characters who excel at zoning their opponents out such as Bane with moves like Overcharged Lantern, Bowled Out, Lantern Blast, etc. Not to mention that he can increase the damage output of his Special Attacks with his Character Power.

If you are looking forward to picking up Green Lantern in near future, make sure to master his Special Attacks and chaning them into combos. As for playing against it, try to remember that he is a mid-ranged character who utilizes heavily on his Special Attacks and Character Power. As long as you are proficient at avoiding these, you should be good to go.

Injustice 2 Green Lantern BNB Combos

In this section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:

b + 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ Walk ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 4, b, f + 2

1, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 2 ~ 2, 2, 3, 1

4 ~ f + 3 ~ u + 3 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1

4 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 3 ~ u + 1 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ db + 1 Meter Burn ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1

Power Ring ~ b + 1, 3 ~ 4 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1

Injustice 2 Green Lantern Movelist

Special Moves

Battery Blast

Left, Right + Light Attack

Bowled Over

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Meter Burn

Lantern’s Might

Down, Left + Light Attack

Meter Burn

Overcharged Lantern

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Meter Burn

Down, Left + Medium Attack, Left

Down, Left + Medium Attack, Right

Willpower Wall

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Character Power

Power Ring

Character Power

Combo Attacks

Brightest Day

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Grand Slam

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

Guardian

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Highball

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Hyperbolic

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Justice Is Served

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Lantern Corps

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Parallel Nature

Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Triple Barrage

Light Attack, Medium Attack

True Might

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack

Volley Smash

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Basic Attacks

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Back Throw

Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Bounce Cancel

Left, Left + Meter Burn or Down, Left + Meter Burn

Flipkick

Right + Heavy Attack

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Forward Throw

Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

High Tension

Left + Heavy Attack

Meter Burn

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Hurricane Kick

Heavy Attack

Hold Heavy

Right, Right or Left, Left

Jumping Heavy Attack

Jump, Heavy Attack

Jumping Light Attack

Jump, Light Attack

Jumping Medium Attack

Jump, Medium Attack

Low Cross

Down + Heavy Attack

Low Slide

Left + Light Attack

Lunge Punch

Right + Medium Attack

Overhead Bounce Cancel

Right, Right + Meter Burn or Down, Right + Meter Burn

Push Kick

Medium Attack

Ring Cross

Light Attack

Ring Jab

Down + Light Attack

Rising Punch

Down + Medium Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right + Meter Burn

Sweeping Uppercut

Left + Medium Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Injustice 2 Green Lantern Gear Special Effects

Head/Cape

Fortified Space Cop Defender Special Effects

Inflict 14.43% extra damage to non-Superpowered Opponents but in Multiverse Only.

Destructive Energy Construct Mask Special Effects

Increases all XP gained by 2.86%.

Sacred Ionic Guardian Mask Special Effects

Increases Profile XP gained by 6.03% and inflicts 11.64% extra damage to heroes but in Multiverse Only.

Set Bonuses:

(2) Gain an additional 100 Health

(4) Gain an additional 100 Defense

(5) All Constructs inflict 10.00% increased damage

Aquiline Mask of Thanagar Special Effects

Increase Profile XP gained by 7.19% and inflict 16.13% extra damage to Villains but in Multiverse Only.

Collared Starfield Ranger Helmet Special Effects

Increase all XP gained by 6.03%.

Gavyn’s Space Helmet of Throneworld Special Effects

Increase Profile XP gained by 5.14%.

Set Bonuses:

(3) Green Lantern gains 1.00% increased total Ability Power per 100 points in his Total Ability Power.

Torso

Hal’s Parallaxian Chest of Fear Special Effects

Reduces damage taken from Arena Transitions by 1.24%.

Gavyn’s Star hest of Throne World Special Effects

Reduces damage taken from Arena Transitions by 1.44%.

Set Bonuses:

Green Lantern gains 1.00% increased Total Ability Power per 100 points in his Total Ability Power.

Beacon of Purest Adoration Special Effects

Reduce damage taken from Environmental Interactions by 26.10%.

Gauntlets

All-American Crimefighter’s Gloves Special Effects

Increases Environmental Interaction damage by 40.90%.

Gauntlets of the Last Manhunter Special Effects

Increases Environmental Interaction damage by 41.75%

Secret Origin Gloves Special Effects

Increases Thrown Environmental Interaction damage by 39.08% and inflict 73.42% extra block damage to Superpowered Opponents in Multiverse Only.

Greaves

Augmented Greaves of Rage Special Effects

Gain 305 bonus EXP if you don’t jump but in Multiverse Only.

Accessories

Resilient Emotional Projector Special Effects

Increases Character XP gained by 2.95%.

Fortified Spark of Will Special Effects

Increases the amount of Credits and Guild Credits earned by 4.35% and inflict 18.92% extra damage to Lanterns but in Multiverse Only.

This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!