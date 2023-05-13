Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide to help you learn everything you need about playing as Green Lantern, his combos, and best builds. Green Lantern in Injustice 2 excels at mid-range and heavily relies on using his Special Attacks and Character Power in order to deal damage. He is also excellent at zoning his opponents out and have brilliant strings that he can chain into combos.
When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.
For more help on Injustice 2, check out our Robin Guide, Aquaman Guide, and Supergirl Guide.
Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide
In our Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Green Lantern, his entire movelist, best combos, and best builds.
Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide
Playing as Green Lantern
Green Lantern in Injustice 2 is one of the few characters that have received quite a lot of changes and play like a completely different character when compared to their playstyle in Injustuce: Gods among Us. You will not see Mini Railgun and Rockets in the movelist as they now appear under Gear Abilities. Green Lantern in Injustice 2 can easily close in the gap with his strings and chain them into devastating combos.
He can also effectively deal with characters who excel at zoning their opponents out such as Bane with moves like Overcharged Lantern, Bowled Out, Lantern Blast, etc. Not to mention that he can increase the damage output of his Special Attacks with his Character Power.
If you are looking forward to picking up Green Lantern in near future, make sure to master his Special Attacks and chaning them into combos. As for playing against it, try to remember that he is a mid-ranged character who utilizes heavily on his Special Attacks and Character Power. As long as you are proficient at avoiding these, you should be good to go.
Injustice 2 Green Lantern BNB Combos
In this section of the guide, we have detailed some BNB combos that you can use in your matches:
- b + 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ Walk ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 4, b, f + 2
- 1, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 2 ~ 2, 2, 3, 1
- 4 ~ f + 3 ~ u + 3 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1
- 4 ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ u + 3 ~ u + 1 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ db + 1 Meter Burn ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1
- Power Ring ~ b + 1, 3 ~ 4 ~ d, b + 1 ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1 Meter Burn ~ b + 3 Wall Bound ~ 2, 2, 3 ~ d, b + 1
Injustice 2 Green Lantern Movelist
Special Moves
Battery Blast
Left, Right + Light Attack
Bowled Over
Left, Right + Medium Attack
- Meter Burn
Lantern’s Might
Down, Left + Light Attack
- Meter Burn
Overcharged Lantern
Down, Left + Medium Attack
- Meter Burn
- Down, Left + Medium Attack, Left
- Down, Left + Medium Attack, Right
Willpower Wall
Flip Stance + Meter Burn
Character Power
Power Ring
Character Power
Combo Attacks
Brightest Day
Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack
Grand Slam
Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack
Guardian
Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack
Highball
Medium Attack, Medium Attack
Hyperbolic
Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
Justice Is Served
Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack
Lantern Corps
Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
Parallel Nature
Left + Light Attack, Heavy Attack
Triple Barrage
Light Attack, Medium Attack
True Might
Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack
Volley Smash
Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack
Basic Attacks
Away Air Escape
Left + Meter Burn
Back Throw
Light Attack + Heavy Attack
Bounce Cancel
Left, Left + Meter Burn or Down, Left + Meter Burn
Flipkick
Right + Heavy Attack
Meter Burn
Hold Heavy
Right, Right or Left, Left
Forward Throw
Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack
High Tension
Left + Heavy Attack
- Meter Burn
- Hold Heavy
- Right, Right or Left, Left
Hurricane Kick
Heavy Attack
Hold Heavy
Right, Right or Left, Left
Jumping Heavy Attack
Jump, Heavy Attack
Jumping Light Attack
Jump, Light Attack
Jumping Medium Attack
Jump, Medium Attack
Low Cross
Down + Heavy Attack
Low Slide
Left + Light Attack
Lunge Punch
Right + Medium Attack
Overhead Bounce Cancel
Right, Right + Meter Burn or Down, Right + Meter Burn
Push Kick
Medium Attack
Ring Cross
Light Attack
Ring Jab
Down + Light Attack
Rising Punch
Down + Medium Attack
Roll Escape
Right, Right + Meter Burn
Sweeping Uppercut
Left + Medium Attack
Up Air Escape
Up + Meter Burn
Injustice 2 Green Lantern Gear Special Effects
Head/Cape
Fortified Space Cop Defender Special Effects
Inflict 14.43% extra damage to non-Superpowered Opponents but in Multiverse Only.
Destructive Energy Construct Mask Special Effects
Increases all XP gained by 2.86%.
Sacred Ionic Guardian Mask Special Effects
Increases Profile XP gained by 6.03% and inflicts 11.64% extra damage to heroes but in Multiverse Only.
Set Bonuses:
- (2) Gain an additional 100 Health
- (4) Gain an additional 100 Defense
- (5) All Constructs inflict 10.00% increased damage
Aquiline Mask of Thanagar Special Effects
Increase Profile XP gained by 7.19% and inflict 16.13% extra damage to Villains but in Multiverse Only.
Collared Starfield Ranger Helmet Special Effects
Increase all XP gained by 6.03%.
Gavyn’s Space Helmet of Throneworld Special Effects
Increase Profile XP gained by 5.14%.
Set Bonuses:
- (3) Green Lantern gains 1.00% increased total Ability Power per 100 points in his Total Ability Power.
Torso
Hal’s Parallaxian Chest of Fear Special Effects
Reduces damage taken from Arena Transitions by 1.24%.
Gavyn’s Star hest of Throne World Special Effects
Reduces damage taken from Arena Transitions by 1.44%.
Set Bonuses:
- Green Lantern gains 1.00% increased Total Ability Power per 100 points in his Total Ability Power.
Beacon of Purest Adoration Special Effects
Reduce damage taken from Environmental Interactions by 26.10%.
Gauntlets
All-American Crimefighter’s Gloves Special Effects
Increases Environmental Interaction damage by 40.90%.
Gauntlets of the Last Manhunter Special Effects
Increases Environmental Interaction damage by 41.75%
Secret Origin Gloves Special Effects
Increases Thrown Environmental Interaction damage by 39.08% and inflict 73.42% extra block damage to Superpowered Opponents in Multiverse Only.
Greaves
Augmented Greaves of Rage Special Effects
Gain 305 bonus EXP if you don’t jump but in Multiverse Only.
Accessories
Resilient Emotional Projector Special Effects
Increases Character XP gained by 2.95%.
Fortified Spark of Will Special Effects
Increases the amount of Credits and Guild Credits earned by 4.35% and inflict 18.92% extra damage to Lanterns but in Multiverse Only.
This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Green Lantern Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!