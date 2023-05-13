Injustice 2 Deadshot Guide – How to Play, Best Combos, Best Builds, Movelist

Injustice 2 Deadshot Character Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about playing as Deadshot, his combos, best builds, and more. Deadshot in Injustice 2 is perfectly suited for players who prefer a defensive playstyle and do not like to get in close. The character’s bullets are more than enough to keep your enemies at an arm’s length.

An assassin for hire and the world’s greatest marksman, Floyd Lawton will commit any crime if the price is right. Despite his death wish, he works hard to protect his ex-wife and daughter. In Injustice 2, Deadshot is an unwilling ally of Gorilla Grodd who holds the detonator to the bomb in Lawton’s neck.

For more help on Injustice 2, check out our Scarecrow Guide Guide.

Injustice 2 Deadshot Character Guide

In Injustice 2 Deadshot Character Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as Deadshot.

Injustice 2 Deadshot Guide

Playing as Deadshot

When it comes to Deadshot, this masterful assassin utilizes his weaponry in his combos. His 1, 2, 3 string ends in multiple shots. You can cancel after the first shot to extend your combo. Your b + 1, 2 starts with a low and ends in an overhead which has fairly decent range.

When in close range, you need to try to poke with this and even start a combo. The f + 2, 3 starts with an overhead and throws your opponent on the far side so use this if you need some breathing room.

You can use Deadshot’s b + 1, 2, d + 3 as an ender which ends in a slide. I do not recommend using this string against strong opponents because you can easily get punished. On the other hand, b + 1, 2, u + 3 lets you create some gap and you can also cancel it into Special Moves.

His b + 2, 3, 3 is good to use against cornered opponents. Another similar attack is 3, 3 that you can use to extend combos but only in the corner. Finally, the f + 1, 2, 3 is another string that ends in gunshots with Deadshot stepping back a little. Coming to Special Attacks, the b, f + 1 is a fast-traveling shot that you can perform in the air.

The MB version fires multiple shots and allows Deadshot to move either forward or backwards while firing. The d, b + 1 lets Deadshot fire multiple shots while retreating back. It has more Start-Up Frames than the b, f + 1 but also deal more damage. Deadshot’s d, f + 2 lets him ricochet a bullet off the ground at different distances – depending on where the enemy is.

The d, b + 3 has increased chip damage and the MB version is perfect for creating a distance between you and your opponent – even if all the shots were blocked. The b, f + 3 is a good gap closer but is highly unsafe on block. If you are worried about the punishment, try to use the MB version that has safe on-block follow-up attack.

Deadshot’s Character Power lets him access different types of ammunition. There are fiery rounds that deal DOT, toxic rounds that drain the opponent’s Meter, and explosive rounds that knock back enemies and deal additional damage. Depending on the situation and the opposing character, use your ammunition to gain an advantage.

Injustice 2 Deadshot Movelist

Special Moves

Assassin Knee

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Deadly Assault

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Trick Shot

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Wrist Cannon

Left, Right + Light Attack

Injustice 2 Deadshot Best Combos

Injustice 2 Deadshot Best Builds

This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Deadshot Character Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add!