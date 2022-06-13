Infinity Ward Hiring For an Open-World RPG, But Why?

What is the first word that comes to your mind when you hear Infinity Ward? Call of Duty, right? Well, it’s pretty obvious as we have always associated the Activision studio with Call of Duty series. We can’t be blamed for that though as the studio hasn’t worked on anything else except for Call of Duty. Infinity Ward probably has the most Call of Duty games under its belt.

What if I tell you that Infinity Ward might be working on another project other than Call of Duty? Would you believe it? And If I tell you that it could be an open-world RPG, what then? I know you will also go in disbelieve just like me. However, a job listing has been spotted that hints towards and open-world RPG in development at Infinity Ward.

Sadly, at the time of writing, the job listing has been removed and now the page shows a message that the job has been filled. The listing was for a Narrative Director. It’s suspicious though as companies don’t really remove job listings as quick as this after the seat has been filled. In any case, an open-world RPG from Infinity Ward? What are the odds?

While there are different speculations on what this posting could be related to, I want to guess wild and predict that it could be one of the current franchises from Activision. What if they are planning to bring back Tenchu? One can wish right?

What if they are trying to make an open-world RPG in Call of Duty universe? Just like Ubisoft did with Ghost Recon series. I will have to admit that Ghost Recon didn’t go well with the fans and it’s hard to visualize Call of Duty being an open-world game. The safest bet would that if they are indeed working on an open-world RPG, it could be a new IP.

Then again, all of these predictions are based on a single job posting. But if Activision studios are in fact trying other things then Call of Duty, it could be a good news and we might end up with a great game just like we did with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment. We will have to wait and see what news comes out after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out this year.