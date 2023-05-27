Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Buildables Parts Locations Guide to help you get all the parts and craft items.

You can find Buildable Parts in Shaolin Shuffle DLC map. It’s a good idea to find these Buildable Parts as soon as possible due to their benefits in the completion of the Easter Egg and general survivability.

The inventory in Shaolin Shuffle DLC map contains two sections. One for Newspaper Clippings and the other for Chi Abilities and Chi Upgrades. Like earlier iterations of Zombies Mode, there are Mahjong Tables used to craft items.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Buildables Parts Locations Guide

Buildable Parts in Shaolin Shuffle are always in the same location. It’s important to note that unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine also requires you to find x3 parts – you can categorize them as Buildable Parts as well.

A few other things include the Locker Key, Rat King’s Eyeball, Rat King’s Brain, Rat’s King’s Heart, etc.

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Buildables Parts Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all the Buildable Parts in the DLC.

Boombox

There’s a tile on top of the stairs near the Boombox Table. Another one is in the same area on top of a paint can. There’s another one on top of the wooden ramp outside the Dojo. And there’s the final one near some bricks right next to the wooden ramp.

Toy Robot

There’s one on top of the bus parked outside the Dojo. One is lying on the stairway leading from the Subway Station to the bus. And the last one is right next to Tuff ‘Nuff Perk-a-Cola.

Sentry

One is right next to the van parked outside the Pink Cat Strip Club. Another one is in the Underground Area. One is located directly behind the Magic Wheel. In the same area, find the blue window ledge to find another one. One is upstairs on the bar and the last one is on the staircase leading to Subway Station.

Laval Lamp

One is near the Deadeye Dewdrops Perk-a-Cola. Another one is directly outside the Inferno Disco. There’s one near the Lava Table and the final one is near the benches.

Bottle

One is near the Bottle Table, one is inside the first room of the Pink Cat Strip Club, one is near the fire in the alley, one is inside the Heebee Jeebees, and the last one is on the opposite side of teleporter door.

One is near the Bottle Table, one is inside the first room of the Pink Cat Strip Club, one is near the fire in the alley, one is inside the Heebee Jeebees, and the last one is on the opposite side of teleporter door.