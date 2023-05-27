Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Weapons, Perks, Power-Ups Guide to help you get familiarized with these survival tools that you can use.

In addition to your skill, your choice of gear largely determines how far you can go in Zombies in Spaceland. Since there are a lot of things to choose from, we have broken down all available perks, power-ups, and weapons to give you a better understanding of how to play around the strengths of your build.

Zombies in Spaceland Weapons, Perks, Power-Ups Guide

Zombies in Spaceland Weapons

NV4

How to Get : Mystery Wheel Weapon and Wall Weapon for 2,000 Points

NV4 is a fully-auto ballistic assault rifle with pretty decent stability and accuracy. The weapon does suffer from subpar rate-of-fire which is why it is not ideal for close-quarter engagements. You should stick to it for medium-to-long range engagements.

R3K

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

R3K is a three-round burst energy rifle with exceptionally well stopping power. You should have no issues pressuring an area. I recommend using it for medium-to-long range engagements.

KBAR-32

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

If you like to hip-fire a lot and want extra stability for better accuracy, you cannot go wrong with KBAR-32. This fully-auto ballistic assault rifle has a fairly decent rate-of-fire, allowing you to even use it in close-quarter combat.

Type-2

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

Type-2 has the highest rate-of-fire in its class and can shred through zombies in no time. Moreover, since the weapon is a fully-auto energy rifle, you should have no difficulty pressuring an area. Thanks to its high rate-of-fire, this is one of few ARs that can shine at close-quarter combat.

ERAD

How to Get : Mystery Wheel Weapon and Wall Weapon; Cost Unknown

ERAD is a fully-auto energy SMG which easily has the best accuracy in its class. I highly recommend using it at close-ranged combat and see zombies get shredded.

FHR-40

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

FHR-40 is a fully-automatic ballistic SMG. This weapon lacks in when it comes to effective range, but makes up for with exceptional rate-of-fire.

Karma-45

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

If spray and prey is your preferred playstyle, you should definitely give Karma-45 a spin. This fully-automatic ballistic SMG has dual-magazines which allow you to suppress an area on your own.

RPR Evo

How to Get : Mystery Wheel Weapon and Wall Weapon for 2,000 Points

RPR Evo is another fully-automatic ballistic SMG in the game. One of the strongest features of this weapon is its ability to engage zombies at long-range, better than any other SMG available in the game.

HVR

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

If you love SMGs and want exceptional stopping power, you will not be able to find anything better than HVR.

R.A.W.

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

R.A.W. in addition to Titan is a fully-auto energy weapon which allows you to deal significant amount of damage to zombies from a long-range as long as you are able to conserve your ammo.

Mauler

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

This is the only fully-automatic heavy ballistic LMG in the game. This weapon benefits from ultra-fast rate-of-fire, allowing you to get in close and shred through zombies with hip-fire.

Titan

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

R.A.W. in addition to Titan is a fully-auto energy weapon which allows you to deal significant amount of damage to zombies from a long-range as long as you are able to conserve your ammo.

KBS Longbow

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

This is one of the best weapons for scoring one-shot kills. But since rechambering breaks scope aim, you cannot use it to score multiple kills at the same time.

EBR-800

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

EBR-800 is fairly unique in the sense that it can transition into an AR form, providing you with a decent mid-range option so that you do not get overwhelmed which can happen in a matter of seconds.

F1-41

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

N/A.

Reaver

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

This is a semi-automatic shotgun with a high rate-of-fire. It fires multiple number of pellets which you can use to eliminate multiple zombies at the same time – even from a slightly longer distance for a shotgun.

DCM-8

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

DCM-8, as opposed to Reaver, is a full-auto shotgun but it can also make short work of multiple zombies in no time.

Banshee

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

Banshee is basically a pump-action sonic shotgun which brings a perfect mix of stopping power and decent rate-of-fire to the table.

EMC

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

EMC is a semi-automatic handgun which works really well for killing weakened zombies at close-range. You can also fire it slowly to produce consistent stopping power.

Oni

How to Get : Mystery Wheel Weapon and Wall Weapon for 750 Points

This is a fully-automatic energy pistol which is unique in the sense that it gets increased rate-of-fire over time.

Hailstorm

How to Get : Mystery Wheel Weapon and Wall Weapon for 500 Points

Hailstorm is a three-round burst ballistic pistol which can be fired rapidly.

P-Law

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

This is a charged energy launcher which fires plasma charges that detonate upon impact and deal massive splash damage. The weapon can be used in order to clear out massive wave in a matter of seconds, but you will have to take mobility into consideration.

GLC3

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 950 Points

N/A.

Face Melter

How to Get : Mystery Wheel; Buildable

This is another Wonder Weapon in the game. Sadly, we do not have much information on how to get it yet, but we will make sure to update you as soon as we find out anything.

Dischord

How to Get : Mystery Wheel; Buildable

The Dischord Wonder Weapon is also called as Weapon of Rock and is a pretty strong weapon, to say the least. The weapon is exceptionally good when it comes to killing multiple zombies at choke points.

Forge Freeze

How to Get : Mystery Wheel for 400 Tickets

N/A

Zombies in Spaceland Power-Ups

Power-Ups in Zombies in Spaceland essentially work exactly like earlier iterations of Zombies Mode, but there are a few minor differences here and there. This section details all the power-ups that you can get in Zombies in Spaceland.

Max Ammo

As the name suggests, this allows players to replenish their ammunition completely.

Insta-Kill

This lasts for about 30 seconds and lets every player kill zombies in a single hit – melee or ranged.

Infinite Grenades

This one is pretty straightforward! This power-up basically allows players to have endless number of grenades for a short duration of time.

Nuke

This is different from Treyarch’s zombies in a slight way. In Zombies in Spaceland, an airplane drops bombs on the map and kills every alive zombie on the map.

Double Points

This is another returning power-up in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare which lets players earn double points from all point-yielding actions. This effect lasts for a total of 30 seconds.

Zombies in Spaceland Perks

There is a total of 10 perks in Zombies in Spaceland. Most of these perks are essentially the same as Treyarch Zombies, but with different names. This section of the guide provides an overview of all available Zombies in Spaceland perks.

Bomb Stoppers

Costing 2,000 points, this perk is also located inside Kepler Systems and increases blast resistance of its bearer.

Slappy Taffy

Costing 2,000 points, this perk is located inside Kepler Systems and makes a player’s melee-attacks more potent.

Tuff Enuff

Costing 2,500 points, this perk is located inside Journey into Space area and increases damage absorption of its bearer.

Bang Bangs

Costing 2,000 points, this perk is found outside the Water Park area and allows its bearer to deal twice the normal damage.

Get Up and Atoms

Costing 1,500 points in co-op and 500 points in solo, this perk is found on the backside of the Spawn Area and allows reviving.

Mule Munchies

Costing 3,000 points, this is another perk which is located inside Journey into Space area and lets its bearer have a third weapon slot.

Racing Stripes

Costing 2,000 points, this perk is located in basement’s kitchen and allows increased sprint duration along with the ability to fire while sprinting.

Blue Bolts

Costing 1,500 points, this perk is also located inside Journey into Space area and creates an aura of electricity around players which damages all nearby zombies.

Trailer Blazers

Costing 2,000 points, this is the last perk located inside Journey into Space area and lets players leave a trail of fire behind them after sliding which damages zombies in their pursuit.

Quickies

Costing 3,000 points, this perk is located in the Triton area and has many benefits i.e. increased reload speed, faster ADS, quicker grenade throwing speed, faster barrier placements, and more.

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Weapons, Perks, Power-Ups Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!