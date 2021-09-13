Indiana Jones Game Might Be An Xbox Exclusive

Microsoft will possibly consider making the newly announced Indiana Jones game console-exclusive to Xbox platforms.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal Nick teased that the Indiana Jones game will be only playable on Xbox consoles. The exclusivity, which remains to be officially confirmed, should however not be surprising.

For those who wanted preview of the Rumour Mill for the @xboxera podcast. Episode should be up later today or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Qt07JzPAjw — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) September 12, 2021

The Indiana Jones game is being helmed by developers Bethesda Softworks, Lucasfilm Games, and MachineGames; all three of which fall under parent company ZeniMax Media which was acquired by Microsoft last year.

Bethesda Softworks, Lucasfilm Games, and MachineGames are now hence under the first-party umbrella of Xbox Game Studios, making it within reason to limit Indiana Jones to just Xbox platforms.

It should be noted that Microsoft was only recently reaffirming both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 as Xbox exclusives. The clarification came when PlayStation owners began musing a timed exclusivity arrangement. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are confirmed to be in development for only Xbox Series consoles. There are no plans for a PlayStation 5 release, ever.

Hence, within the same vein, it would not be surprising to know that the Indiana Jones game will end up as a permanent Xbox exclusive as well.

Indiana Jones will feature a wholly original story which will not be based on any of the published books or movies. It will also not be an origin story and instead feature the legendary archaeologist at the “height” of his career.

The game remains in development for Xbox Series X and PC and was recently suggested to now be in full production. A release window has not been shared but fans should not hold their breath for the next few years.