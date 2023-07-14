Immortals of Aveum Will Feature FOV Slider, Legendary Gear and More Discussed

Ascendant Games, the developers of the upcoming first-person action game Immortals of Aveum, recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit in order to give interested gamers more information on the game. Among things like confirming a FOV slider and legendary gear, we also learned more about the game’s magic system.

Immortals of Aveum takes place in the titular setting, where a long conflict known as the “Everwar” is close to ending, as only one nation, Lucium, remains to stand against the all-conquering Tyrant of Rasharn. Players take on the role of an elite spellcaster named Jak to end the war and save the world.

Immortals of Aveum will include various visual options like a FOV (field of view) slider, graphical settings, difficulty options, and the fact that motion blur is off by default if players might become disoriented from the game’s rapid pace.

That rapid pace comes with three different types of magic, each with a different color of either Red (Chaos), Blue (Force), or Green (Life), each with its own variety of spells that help with different playstyles. Blue spells, for instance, are precise and impactful, while Red spells are explosive, and Green spells can seek out enemies and move on their own.

The game is also being dedicated to looking good; Ascendant Studio is making use of Unreal Engine 5 to develop the game, with the Lumen, Nanite, and World Partition features being the ones that Immortals of Aveum benefits the most from. Ascendant has tailored the game to take full advantage of those.

While the game won’t be an actual open-world game, the studio has instead gone with a “hub and spoke” approach, with a central between-missions area and various environments that players can walk around, in a similar manner to the 2018 God of War game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As an action-adventure RPG game, Immortals of Aveum will also have loot of a variety of rarities and effects. Some will simply be powerful when it comes to a specific type of spell, while other, Legendary items might change how a spell works.

Players can also craft their own magical items between missions using material gathered while playing the game. The system will also allow players to experiment with multiple items. For instance, if you disassemble a Legendary item, you get all of the Legendary Essence you used to make it, and you’ll be able to craft it again.

Immortals of Aveum will be released on August 22 of this year for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.