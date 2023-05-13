In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Trial of Forge God’s Initiation guide, we’ll tell you how to complete this quest and unlock the treasure chest in the “A New God” DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Trial of Forge God’s Initiation

When the quest begins, you’ll find yourself standing in front of a closed door, that could be unlocked by standing on one of the circular dials.

However, immediately after you step aside, the door will close again.

For this you’ll need to leave a decoy at the door and teleport yourself from the circular dial to the door using Phosphor Swap.

Once you’re on the other side of the door, activate the button on the pillar in front of you to forge a big heavy ball.

Send this ball through the portal and then activate the lever in the room. Head back outside, and then make your way to the other locked door on the left.

Pull the ball towards the door and once it is touching the door, teleport back to the lever and activate it again.

Immediately teleport back outside and pull the ball out into the open. Place the ball into the socket on the left and jump onto the next platform.

Make your way through the platform and then jump onto the next platform. Again, use the Phosphor Swap ability to open the locked door and head inside.

Treasure Chest Location with Horn of Boreas

Pull the lever inside the room and then send your decoy through the portal. Teleport on the other side of the portal.

Jump down from the opening in the floor, and activate the button on the pillar to forge another giant ball.

Place the ball onto the lift and then activate the nearby lever. Jump onto the moving lift and once you’re up top, send the ball through the portal.

Teleport to the other side of the portal. Leave the ball there, for now, and head through the door on the left.

Activating the button in that room will forge a cube. Activate the lever in that room and place the cube onto the lift that appears.

Hit the lever again, and then head back to the room where you left the giant ball. Place the cube onto the lift on the left.

Head back to the room where you forged the cube and activate the lever once again. Then teleport back to the room with the ball.

Activate the same lever once again, head back, place the ball on the lift and activate the lever for the last time.

This time, remember to teleport back and jump onto the lift yourself as well. Place the cube on the platform in the middle of the room.

This will open up a door. Roll the ball through that door. There is a low roof a little further to the left. Use your hammer to get the ball onto the roof.

Use the hammer ability again to get the ball onto yet another roof in front of you. then roll the ball all the way to the edge, and then to the left.

Jump down from the edge, and activate the lever on the bottom. Jump onto the moving lift.

Once you’re up on the top. Place the ball on the lift and then fly down and activate the lever again.

Place the ball in the socket next to the chest, and this will unlock the chest for you. Open the chest to find Horn of Boreas.

Take the ball back to the roof, and then down to the ground from where you started. Place the ball in the socket near the edge of the platform.

Then head back into the room with the cube. Leave your decoy in the place of the cube and throw the cube outside of the room.

Carry the cube to another locked room a little to the right. Then unlock the door right in front of the room from where you carried the cube.

Enter the room and activate the button on the left. Head to the other side of the room and pull the huge cube that you just forged onto the platform in the middle of the room.

Head back outside and carry the cube you left outside into the room that was just unlocked.

Throw the bigger cube through the portal and place the smaller cube in its place.

Head to the bigger room and throw the bigger cube through another portal on the right.

It will land on a terrace outside of the room on the edge of the platform.

Head back outside, and while tip toeing along the edge, make your way to the cube again. Throw it back inside the room through the portal and head back inside.

Place the cube on the lift, teleport back outside and activate the lever. Teleport inside and pull the block onto a platform in the corner.

Then use teleportation to travel back and forth from the lever and use the lift to enter the room yourself as well.

Once you’re in the room, activate the button to forge another giant ball and take it back to the bigger room.

Send it to the room where you left the smaller cube. Carry the ball into the only other empty socket at the edge of the platform.

Jump onto the next platform and head to the center to unlock another chest. Your health would be upgraded and this would mark the end of the quest.