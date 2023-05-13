This Immortals Fenyx Rising Secret Trial of Pantheon Guide will get you up to speed with how you can come out on top of Secret Trial of Pantheon in Immortals Fenyx Rising’s latest DLC, “A New God”.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Secret Trial of Pantheon

Secret Trial of Pantheon is basically a part of the “It Belongs in a Museum err Pantheon” Mission which is featured in the brand-new A New God DLC.

To unlock Secret Trial of Pantheon, you first need to collect all 24 of the relics and place them in the center of the map.

Once you do, you’ll be teleported to the entrance of Trial of the Pantheon where you’ll have to figure out 12 puzzles.

Rewards for the completion of these puzzles include Phosphor of Olympos and the Putting in Overtime Trophy / Achievement.

So, without further ado, let’s show you how you can complete each one of these puzzles!

Puzzle # 1

Proceed straight through the entrance and halt on the first yellow plate that you’ll see.

This will activate the first puzzle in front which will basically be a series of alternating stairways with huge metal balls rolling down the slopes.

You’ll need to dodge these balls and make your way to the very top of the puzzle. Once you’ve reached the top, interact with the switch and then glide back down the same yellow plate to complete this puzzle.

Puzzle # 2

Form the position of the first puzzle, head east, and interact with the first switch that you’ll see.

Now, take out all the enemies in the vicinity and place the 5 small cubes on their respective pressure plates.

Next, proceed further east and interact with the switch on the edge of the platform to complete this puzzle.

Puzzle # 3

Head back in the western direction and then interact with switch on the platform to your north-east.

Now, shoot an arrow on the target attached to the moveable pillar in front. Keep shooting arrows until the pillar has crossed the red laser beams, located just a small distance away.

Puzzle # 4

Head back to the place where the switch for the 3rd puzzle was located and from there, make your way towards the east.

Halt on the first interactive plate that you see to activate this puzzle.

So, in this puzzle, you’ll see three streams of lightning on an isolated platform and 3 switches corresponding to each one of them on your side of the platform.

The 4th and the rightward most switch is the one that you’ll need to turn on firstly to make cubes spawn from each of the three lightning streams.

Having done that, all you need to do is interact with the right of three remaining switches at the right time and you’re good to go.

Puzzle # 5

For this puzzle, head west and on the next platform, interact with the switch behind a set of 3 switches.

This will prompt 3 movable pillars, with crystals on them, to spawn corresponding to each of the 3 switches.

Interact with the switches twice, causing these crystals to blow up.

Puzzle # 6

From here, head south-east. You’ll come across a platform with a larger plate along with four rows of smaller ones.

Step on the larger plate to begin this puzzle.

Now, step on the plates in each row until the crystal nearby has lightened up.

Puzzle # 7

After completing the previous puzzle, head west and on the next platform, step on the glowing plate to activate this puzzle.

Now, hop on to the next platform. Here, throw an object, say your statue towards the portal in front. This will cause the portal to let out a huge ball in your direction.

Dodge the ball and step on all the plates in the surroundings to reach the completion of this puzzle.

Puzzle # 8

Head south-west from the previous puzzle’s location and on the next platform, step on the glowing plate to kick-start this puzzle.

Now, jump to the next platform, interact with the switch towards the far left. This will cause huge balls to spawn from the lightning streams in front.

Move to the switch in the middle and use it such that three of these huge balls drop onto the pressure plates next to them.

Puzzle # 9

For this puzzle, head to the platform towards the west. Step on the glowing plate to activate this puzzle.

Hop onto the platform in front on which you’ll see a huge ball. Roll it inside the room to its designated pressure plate.

There will be some boxes piled up on the pressure plate. Destroy them to reveal it.

Once you place the ball on the pressure plate, a bunch of enemies will spawn in the room and the exit door will get closed.

As soon as you eliminate all of these enemies, Alektryon, Legendary Rooster will spawn. Take it out as well.

Once you do, the door will open up and you can exit and make your way to the next puzzle.

Puzzle # 10

The location of this puzzle is on the next platform in the western direction. Again, step on the glowing plate to activate this puzzle.

Next, hop on to the platform in front and interact with the switch. This will spawn a huge cubic rock.

You will have to carry this rock to its assigned pressure plate located on a platform, some distance to the north.

That platform will be separated from your current location by a considerable gap.

There are several moving pillars to bridge the gap and you’ll need to use them to get to your desired point.

Puzzle # 11

For this puzzle, head to the next platform towards the west. Step on the glowing plate is always to activate the puzzle.

Now, jump to the platform ahead, with a switch on it. You’ll see a moving portal over an isolated platform, some distance to the north.

You’ll need to interact with the switch so that it causes the portal to let out a ball such that the ball falls into its designated place.

Puzzle # 12

For the last puzzle, head over to the next platform to the west and interact with the switch.

You’ll need to shoot arrows at the three targets in front to reach the completion of this puzzle and Trial of Pantheon.