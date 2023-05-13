Phosphor is your trusty phoenix companion in Immortals Fenyx Rising. In this Immortals Fenyx Rising Phosphor Skin Locations guide, we let you know the locations of all of Phosphor’s skins so that you can make your phoenix pal look as majestic as possible in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Phosphor Skin Locations

To get Phosphor in the first place, you need to complete the side quest named Bolt from the Blue.

Once Phosphor is by your side, you can now get a total of 17 skins for it. You will be rewarded with the “Ornithology” achievement/trophy for collecting all these skins.

Phosphor the Phoenix

This skin is unlocked after completing the Bolt from the Blue Quest and the first skin you have.

Phosphor Automated

This skin is rewarded for defeating the many-handed, the legendary Hekatonchires. You will find this monster in King’s Peak on the eastern side.

It is one of the best Phosphor skin, as you can use Phosphor’s clone to solve puzzles and challenges.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Phosphor of Zeus’s Skies

This skin is rewarded for defeating the Perversion of the Echidna monster.

You will find this legendary monster in War’s Den near the vault in a destroyed building. This skin slows down time for stealth attacks while Cloak is active.

Burnished Phosphor

This skin is rewarded for defeating the Legendary Automation, Talos the Rebuilt.

You will find it in the southern border of Forgelands near the War’s Den. With this, skin attacks during Typhon’s Rage will cause triple damage.

Carnivorous Phosphor

You will be rewarded with this skin for defeating the Ophinikos of Legend. you will found it on the eastern side of Forgelands near the Hexa’s throne. With this skin, the Phosphor clone explodes and causes stun damage of 1856.

Phosphor of Heat’s Core

You will get this skin as a reward for defeating the legendary monster Pyrakmon. You will found this legendary monster in the Forgelands.

It is near the southwest of Atmos Mechanikos. With this skin, the area of effect of Phosphor’s shockwave is increased by 50%.

Phosphor the Evilglare

You will get this skin as a reward for defeating the Gorgon of Dread. This skin cause phosphor’s skin to explode and the close by enemies are frozen for 10 seconds. You will found this on the western side of Grove of Kleos.

Phosphor the Patriarch

This skin is obtained by defeating the Legendary dark Vulture, which you can find in the Grove of Kleos. With this skin, stealth attacks cause an explosion.

Phosphor of Passion

This skin is rewarded for beating the Legendary Minotaur Nightmare Of Daidalos. With this skin, 2 hits are added to Phosphor’s Attack. You will found this monster on a little island near Ero’s Haven.

Phosphor the Stonegazer

You will get this skin after defeating 5the Legendary Roaster, the Alektryon. It is a monster that you slay in the Saving our Hides sidequest.

You will found it in Aphrodite’s palace. This skin reduces stamina utilization by 50% when using Phosphor’s Cloak.

Phosphor of Companionship

This skin is obtained by defeating another monster Kallisto. This Bear is also founded in the Valley of Eternal Spring close to the Gates of Tartaros. With this skin Phosphor, Cloak is not canceled even with a lethal stealth attack.

Phosphor the Lovebird

You will get this skin after defeating the Legendary Boar. You will find it in the Valley of Eternal Spring.

It is named Slayer of Adonis. It is close to the Myth Fresco Challenge. This skin increment stun by +150% with the attack.

Phosphor of Zeus’s Lightning

You will get this skin after defeating the legendary monster, Nemean Lion. You will find it in the Valley of Eternal Spring on a cliff edge.

The Phosphor of Zeus’s Lightning skin will explode the Phosphor’s and cause 1392 damage to the closeby enemies.

Molten Phosphor

For this skin, you have to complete the Myth Challenge section. You have to complete different Myth challenges in order to complete this section.

The total number of Myth challenges to be completed in this section are 80. It will take time to get this skin.

Phosphor of Love Ablaze

You will get this skin after defeating the Legendary Brute of Tartaros. You will get that side quest after completing the Are’s main quest.

This quest is called Pay-Bagock. This skin gives you the ability to freeze enemies for five seconds when you hit an enemy with a Phosphor attack.

Tarnished Phosphor

You will be rewarded with this skin after beating the Hound of Hades, Legendary Cerberos in the vault.

It is the part of Athena’s side quest. One chunk of health is refilled after attacking while using this skin.

Phosphor of Lit Cinders

You will get this skin when you have completed the quest “A Debt Repaid in the Grove of Kleos. Your attacks damage increment by +150% after getting this skin.