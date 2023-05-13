Immortals Fenyx Rising Athena’s Trial of Mystery Guide

In this guide for Immortals Fenyx Rising’s A New God DLC, we cover Athena’s Trial of Mystery. We will help you complete the entire Trial and will also tell you about the location of the Treasure Chest. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Athena’s Trial of Mystery

In Athena’s Trial of Mystery, you have to solve several puzzles. Basically, you have to place large boxes on the plates with the green gem.

These puzzles will be a piece of cake to solve if you know the puzzle mechanics and have played the game before.

Athena’s Trial of Mystery starts off on a platform. Head straight and activate the pedestal to start the first puzzle.

You cannot move the large box by just pushing it. The large box is connected with the small boxes and you can only move the large box by moving the small boxes.

After you have completed this puzzle, there will be stairs leading to a jumping plate. Go upstairs and jump to go the next platform.

If you have reached the next platform, go straight and you will find another pedestal.

Activate the pedestal to start a new puzzle. This puzzle will be quite similar to the one before.

The large box will be on the ground and you have to move this large box with the help of the small boxes on the plate with the green gem. This plate will be on top of a platform.

After you have completed this puzzle, there will be another jumping plate nearby. Jump to the next platform.

Look to the left where you have landed, and you will find a platform there.

Go to that platform by flying and solve the puzzle. Then, go straight and you will get the Mystery of Persephone. Then fly back to the platform you came from.

Once you are back at the previous platform, follow the path and it will lead you to another pedestal. Activate the pedestal for a new puzzle.

Again, you have to place the large box on the plate with the green gem. After you have completed this puzzle, look for a jumping plate nearby and jump to the next platform.

Go straight and you will see a plate. Exit the Trial and the final cut-scene will be triggered.

Athena will give you Immortal Field Breaker as a reward for completing this mission. That will conclude this mission.