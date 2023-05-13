Immortal Fenyx Rising Helmet Locations Guide

In this guide, we’ll be going over the location of every single helmet currently available in Immortal Fenyx Rising.

Immortal Fenyx Rising Helmet Locations

Helmets aren’t just to be used for cosmetic purposes in Immortal Fenyx Rising; they actually give your character some very powerful buffs and stat boosts.

There are a total of 25 helmets and masks to be found in the game. Below, we’ve given the location of every single one of these Helmets and Masks.

Clashing Rocks Helmet Locations

Bristled Summer Helm Location

The Bristled Summer Helm can be found inside the building located on the north-west island in Clashing Rocks.

Mane of Pride Location

The Mane of Pride Helmet can be found near the center of the largest island in Clashing Rocks.

At this location, you’ll find a few animal statues. Push these statues onto the pedestals near them to open up the chest containing this helmet.

Mane of Hidden Pride Location

The Mane of Hidden Pride helmet can be found on the cliff located on the eastern edge of Clashing Rocks.

If you go up this cliff, you’ll find a door made of gold. Go through the door and smash the wall to the right to get a weight. Then, go to the hole to your left and yank the other one down to get the helmet.

Stoneglare Mask Location

The Stoneglare Mask is located right below the Observatory present in Clashing Rocks.

The Mask will be behind a locked door. To unlock the door, you have to place a weight on each of the three plates on the floor at once.

Valor of The Soldier Helm Location

The Valor of The Soldier Helm is located in the building next to the Observatory.

Enter the building by breaking one of its walls and then ignite the brazier using fire arrows to get the helmet.

Wrathful One-Eyed Giant Helm Location

The Wrathful One-Eyed Giant Helm can be found on the rock right before the southern-most island in Clashing Rocks.

Valley of The Eternal Spring Helmet Locations

Autumns Laurel Location

To get the Autumns Laurel helmet, you need to complete the quest given by Aphrodite, which requires you to kill every single legendary creature.

Bristled Helm Location

You’ll find the Bristled Helm near the ‘V’ in the Valley of Eternal Spring on your map, to its south-west.

Horn of The Revels Location

The Horn of The Revels helmet is located inside a cave on the south-eastern edge of the Valley of Eternal Spring.

Head inside a cave and shoot an arrow at the target in there to open the door. Then, place the object on the switch to unlock the chest.

Hubristic One-Eyed Giant Helm Location

You’ll find the Hubristic One-Eyed Giant Helm inside a vault during your playthrough of the main story of the game.

Helm of The Ethereal Automaton Location

You’ll receive a side quest named ‘Spring Hope Eternal’ after you free one of the gods during the story of the game.

You’ll get the Helm as a reward for completing this side quest.

Loves Laurels Location

The Loves Laurels helmet can be found near the tiny piece of land between the mainland of the Valley of Eternal Spring and the separate island on the south-western corner.

At this location, you’ll find a wrecked boat. Find a switch inside this boat and flip the switch to unlock the chest.

Nocturnal Helm of The Vulture Location

You’ll find the Nocturnal Helm of The Vulture inside one of the Tears of Aphrodite dungeons during your playthrough of the main story of the game.

Springs Laurel Location

The Springs Laurel helmet can be found in a vault on the south-eastern edge of The Valley of Eternal Spring.

Destroy the statue near the vault using your axe attack to unlock the vault.

Storymy Helm of The Vulture Location

The Storymy Helm of The Vulture helmet is located on the southern-most island in the Valley of Eternal Spring.

The helmet will be inside a chest in this area, which will be surrounded by multiple hostiles. After taking care of the hostiles, place some weight on the switch to unlock the chest.

Shroud of The Hunted Deer Location

The Shroud of The Hunted Deer helmet can be found near the south-western edge of the Valley of Eternal Spring.

At this location, you’ll find three levers. Pull the levers and shoot the targets that pop up. Start from the left lever.

Vanity Laurel Location

To get the Vanity Laurel helmet, you need to complete the quest given by Aphrodite, which requires you to kill every single legendary creature.

Grove of Kleos

Feathered Helm of The Vulture Location

The Feathered Helm of The Vulture helmet is located in the area between Grove of Kleos and Gates of Tartaros.

There will be a few blocks of corruption in this area. Destroy them to uncover a pair of heavy blocks. Move these heavy blocks onto the plates near the door to unlock it.

Mane of Fervid Pride Location

The Mane of Fervid Pride helmet can be found on the western edge of Grove of Kleos, adjacent to the unnamed island there.

Piercing Wisdom Location

The Piercing Wisdom helmet is located by the lake on the north-eastern edge of Grove of Kleos.

War’s Den

Brood of Typhon Location

The Brood of Typhon helmet is located at the base of the large cliff on the eastern side of War’s Den.

Grizzled Jaws of War Location

The Grizzled Jaws of War helmet is given as a reward for saving Ares and giving his essence back to him.

Jaws of War Location

The Jaws of War helmet is located near the north-east corner of War’s Den.

Winged Helm of the Eagle Location

The Winged Helm of the Eagle helmet is located inside the vault where you and Cerebus have a battle subsequent to the Trials of Herakles.

King’s Peak Helmet Locations

Envious One-Eyed Giant Helm Location

The Envious One-Eyed Giant Helm is located inside a chest in the northern part of King’s Peak.

You can also acquire it by completing the quest called ‘Sight Unseen Hidden.’