Icarus Status Effects Guide

Surviving in Icarus can be extremely challenging if you’re not cautious to how different Status Effects passively harm your character. Here’s everything you need to know about Icarus Status Effects.
Icarus Status Effects
It happens that Icarus developers took Newton’s third law of motion a bit too seriously. Every action that you take in the game, will have an effect on your character.
This effect is known as the status effect. As a result of your actions, you can either get a positive buff to your character or a negative one.
To make things easier for you, there’s an icon on the bottom left of the screen, above the stats to let you know if the status effect is a negative one or a positive one.
If the icon is red, it means you have some trouble on your plate. On the other hand, a green icon is a proof that you’re taking on the survival challenge like a pro.
Without any further ado, let’s get right into all the status effects in Icarus.
Icarus Positive Status Effects
Not all status effects are meant to bring you down, there’re some of them that’ll help you improve your stats. However, the good times don’t last long, and the status effect will disappear when you die!
Berry
Effects
- -1 stomach space
- +50 maximum stamina
- +75 maximum health
Berry lasts for 600 seconds and it’s triggered when you eat berries.
Melon
Effects
- +50 maximum stamina
- -10% oxygen consumption
- -1 stomach space
Roasted Squash
Effects
- +75 maximum stamina
- +5% melee damage
- -1 stomach space
Beer
Effects
- +100% stamina regeneration
- +125 Maximum Stamina
- -1 stomach space
Bread
Effects
- +10% experience gained
- +125 maximum stamina
- +100 maximum health
- -1 stomach space
Cooked Fish
Effects
- +15 health regeneration per minute
- +75 maximum stamina
- +100 maximum health
- -1 stomach space
Cooked fish lasts for 900 seconds and is triggered upon eating cooked fish.
Cooked Meat
Effects
- +10 health regeneration per minute
- +75 maximum stamina
- +100 maximum health
- -1 stomach space
Cooked meat lasts for 900 seconds and is triggered upon eating cooked meat.
Grilled Pumpkin
Effects
- +75 maximum stamina
- -1 stomach space
Raw Food
Effects
- +10% maximum health
- -1 stomach space
Raw food is triggered upon eating raw vegetables.
Flat Bread
Effects
- +5% experience gained
Cooling
Effects
- +10 Rate of Cooling per minute
- +10% Heat Resistance
- -4% Cold Resistance
Cooling is experienced after you drink water, however, it’s only active for 10 seconds.
Death Run
Effects
- +10% movement speed
- -20% stamina consumed
- -15% perceived threat (only in stealth mode)
Death run will be triggered after you die and will remain active for the next 30 seconds
Emergency Rations
Effects
- +10% stamina regeneration
- +10% health regeneration
- -10% water consumption
- -10% food consumption
- -10% oxygen consumption
Emergency rations is triggered upon eating MRE in Icarus.
Well Rested
Effects
- +10% maximum health
- +10% health regeneration
- +5 maximum stamina
- +5% stamina regeneration
- -5% food consumption
- -5% water consumption
Well-rested is triggered when you rest, however, it doesn’t require you to doze off into a sleep. It lasts for 600 seconds.
Warm and Cozy
Effects
- +50% stamina regeneration
- +50% health regeneration
- +10% experience gained
- +10% heat resistance
Warm and Cozy is triggered when you’re standing next to any fire burning. The fire has to be a controlled one, such as a fireplace. The status effect will stay for as long as you’re next to a fire source.
Swimming
Effects
- +10 Rate of Cooling per minute
- +10% Heat Resistance
- -4% Cold Resistance when you’re underwater
You’ll have to be submerged in water for this status effect and it will stick only until you’re underwater.
Wet
Effects
- -20% cold resistance
To be affected by this status effect you’ll have to be partially inside any water, and the effect for wear off when you step out of the water.
Cold
Effects
- -25% Health Regeneration
- -25% Stamina Regeneration
- +10% Food Consumption
- -10% Water Consumption
As soon as your body temperature shows cold, the status effect will begin. The status effect would stay until the body temperature rises above cold. How about you move somewhere warm to prevent cold?
Icarus Negative Status Effects
Unfortunately, there are some status effects that’ll leave a negative impact and make your survival difficult. But they all come with a remedy!
Broken Leg
Effects
- -50% movement speed
- -25% stamina regeneration
- +25% food consumption
- -50% weight capacity
You’ll get a broken leg if you fall from a distance and it can be cured by applying a splint.
Contusion
Effects
- -25% experience gained
- -20% movement speed
Try not hit your head hard somewhere to avoid this status effect. If you’ve happened to have one already, you can either wait it out or cure it with a blood-thinning paste.
Deep Wound
Effects
- -25% maximum health
- -25% maximum stamina
- -95% health regeneration
You’ll suffer from a deep wound when you’ve been severely attacked. It can be cured by using a Suture kit.
Dehydrated
Effects
- +2 thirst level
- stamina regeneration delay
- -50% stamina regeneration
- -2 damage per tick
You can constantly monitor your water meter to prevent this status effect. If it drops to zero, you’ll suffer from dehydration. Drink water as a remedy!
Disoriented
Effects
- -10% experience gained
You’ll become disoriented when you’re not getting the required oxygen. Breathe in more oxygen to remove this status effect.
Dysentery
Effects
- -50% nutrition from food
It happens by drinking unclean water and can be treated by using anti-parasitic paste.
Famished
Effects
- +2 thirst level
- 2 damage per tick
Try not to starve your character and keep the food meter above zero to avoid being famished. You can cure this by eating food.
Festering Wound
Effects
- -25% maximum health
- -25% maximum stamina
- +10% water consumption
- -95% health regeneration
- -5% experience gained
Leaving a deep wound unattended would lead to a festering wound. Treat it with anti-parasitic paste.
Frosty
Effects
- -15% movement speed
- -10% stamina regeneration
If you leave your temperature gauge to cold for a long period of time, you’ll suffer from frosty. Give yourself warmth to remove this status effect.
Heavy
Effects
- -70% movement speed
Carry weight as per your carrying capacity, or else you’ll get heavy. Remove some items to get rid of the heavy status effect.
Hungry
Effects
- +1 thirst level
You’ll be hungry when your food level drops below 7%. Eat food as a remedy.
Hypothermia
Effects
- -50% maximum stamina
- -50% stamina regeneration
- +30% food consumption
- -10% water consumption
- -10% movement speed
- 2 damage per tick
Hypothermia takes place when cold is left untreated. Warm yourself to remove hypothermia.
Light Desert Exposure
Effects
- -20% movement speed
The weather in the desert can get pretty harsh at times. If your exposure bar gets past the normal level, you’ll get Light Desert Exposure. You can take shelter nearby to wear off its effect.
Medium Desert Exposure
Effects
- -40% movement speed
- -20% heat resistance
If your exposure bar is half filled up, you’ll get Medium Desert Exposure. The remedy is the same as Light Desert Exposure. However, you’ll have to find the shelter fast for this status effect.
Heavy Desert Exposure
Effects
- -60% movement speed
- -30% heat resistance
- 10 damage per tick
If the exposure bar is fully filled, you’ll get the worst desert exposure. You’ll again have to look for a shelter immediately.
Light Exposure
Effects
- -20% movement speed
Same as that of desert exposure, keep your exposure bar in check to avoid this status effect or seek shelter if you get it.
Medium Exposure
Effects
- -40% movement speed
Same as that of desert exposure, keep your exposure bar in check to avoid this status effect, or seek shelter if you get it.
Overheating
Effects
- +50% water consumption
- +10% stamina consumption
Keep your temperature gauge in check. If it stays on red for too long, you’ll suffer from overheating. You can find shelter or drink water as a remedy.
On Fire
Effects
- 8-11 damage per tick
- +100% water consumption
You’ll get on fire if you are way too close to any burning fire. You can submerge yourself in water or have someone extinguish the fire using a Fire Whacker.
Pneumonia
Effects
- -50% health regeneration
- -50% maximum stamina
- -10% experience gained
Don’t stay underground for longer durations of time to avoid this status effect. If you do get it, head to the surface again.
Poison
Effects
- -10 movement speed
- 1 damage per tick
There’re certain animals that can spread poison. If any of those bite you, you’ll get poison. Use Anti-Poison paste to remove the poison.
Suffocation
Effects
- -50% maximum stamina
- -20% experience gained
- 6 damage per tick
If your Oxygen Meter drops to zero, you’ll suffocate. Inhale oxygen to remove suffocation.
Thirsty
Effects
- +1 thirst level
- -25% stamina regeneration
Letting your water level drop below 7% will make you thirsty. Drink water as a remedy.
Underground
Effects
- -50% health regeneration
- -25% water consumption
- -33% maximum stamina
- chance of Pneumonia
You’ll get this status effect if you’re underground or in a cave. You can return to the surface to remove this status effect.
Wound
Effects
- -80% health regeneration
This happens if you get attacked and the intensity of the attack is low. It can easily be taken care of with a bandage.