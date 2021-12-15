Icarus Status Effects Guide

Surviving in Icarus can be extremely challenging if you’re not cautious to how different Status Effects passively harm your character. Here’s everything you need to know about Icarus Status Effects.

Icarus Status Effects

It happens that Icarus developers took Newton’s third law of motion a bit too seriously. Every action that you take in the game, will have an effect on your character.

This effect is known as the status effect. As a result of your actions, you can either get a positive buff to your character or a negative one.

To make things easier for you, there’s an icon on the bottom left of the screen, above the stats to let you know if the status effect is a negative one or a positive one.

If the icon is red, it means you have some trouble on your plate. On the other hand, a green icon is a proof that you’re taking on the survival challenge like a pro.

Without any further ado, let’s get right into all the status effects in Icarus.

Icarus Positive Status Effects

Not all status effects are meant to bring you down, there’re some of them that’ll help you improve your stats. However, the good times don’t last long, and the status effect will disappear when you die!

Berry

Effects

-1 stomach space

+50 maximum stamina

+75 maximum health

Berry lasts for 600 seconds and it’s triggered when you eat berries.

Melon

Effects

+50 maximum stamina

-10% oxygen consumption

-1 stomach space

Roasted Squash

Effects

+75 maximum stamina

+5% melee damage

-1 stomach space

Beer

Effects

+100% stamina regeneration

+125 Maximum Stamina

-1 stomach space

Bread

Effects

+10% experience gained

+125 maximum stamina

+100 maximum health

-1 stomach space

Cooked Fish

Effects

+15 health regeneration per minute

+75 maximum stamina

+100 maximum health

-1 stomach space

Cooked fish lasts for 900 seconds and is triggered upon eating cooked fish.

Cooked Meat

Effects

+10 health regeneration per minute

+75 maximum stamina

+100 maximum health

-1 stomach space

Cooked meat lasts for 900 seconds and is triggered upon eating cooked meat.

Grilled Pumpkin

Effects

+75 maximum stamina

-1 stomach space

Raw Food

Effects

+10% maximum health

-1 stomach space

Raw food is triggered upon eating raw vegetables.

Flat Bread

Effects

+5% experience gained

Cooling

Effects

+10 Rate of Cooling per minute

+10% Heat Resistance

-4% Cold Resistance

Cooling is experienced after you drink water, however, it’s only active for 10 seconds.

Death Run

Effects

+10% movement speed

-20% stamina consumed

-15% perceived threat (only in stealth mode)

Death run will be triggered after you die and will remain active for the next 30 seconds

Emergency Rations

Effects

+10% stamina regeneration

+10% health regeneration

-10% water consumption

-10% food consumption

-10% oxygen consumption

Emergency rations is triggered upon eating MRE in Icarus.

Well Rested

Effects

+10% maximum health

+10% health regeneration

+5 maximum stamina

+5% stamina regeneration

-5% food consumption

-5% water consumption

Well-rested is triggered when you rest, however, it doesn’t require you to doze off into a sleep. It lasts for 600 seconds.

Warm and Cozy

Effects

+50% stamina regeneration

+50% health regeneration

+10% experience gained

+10% heat resistance

Warm and Cozy is triggered when you’re standing next to any fire burning. The fire has to be a controlled one, such as a fireplace. The status effect will stay for as long as you’re next to a fire source.

Swimming

Effects

+10 Rate of Cooling per minute

+10% Heat Resistance

-4% Cold Resistance when you’re underwater

You’ll have to be submerged in water for this status effect and it will stick only until you’re underwater.

Wet

Effects

-20% cold resistance

To be affected by this status effect you’ll have to be partially inside any water, and the effect for wear off when you step out of the water.

Cold

Effects

-25% Health Regeneration

-25% Stamina Regeneration

+10% Food Consumption

-10% Water Consumption

As soon as your body temperature shows cold, the status effect will begin. The status effect would stay until the body temperature rises above cold. How about you move somewhere warm to prevent cold?

Icarus Negative Status Effects

Unfortunately, there are some status effects that’ll leave a negative impact and make your survival difficult. But they all come with a remedy!

Broken Leg

Effects

-50% movement speed

-25% stamina regeneration

+25% food consumption

-50% weight capacity

You’ll get a broken leg if you fall from a distance and it can be cured by applying a splint.

Contusion

Effects

-25% experience gained

-20% movement speed

Try not hit your head hard somewhere to avoid this status effect. If you’ve happened to have one already, you can either wait it out or cure it with a blood-thinning paste.

Deep Wound

Effects

-25% maximum health

-25% maximum stamina

-95% health regeneration

You’ll suffer from a deep wound when you’ve been severely attacked. It can be cured by using a Suture kit.

Dehydrated

Effects

+2 thirst level

stamina regeneration delay

-50% stamina regeneration

-2 damage per tick

You can constantly monitor your water meter to prevent this status effect. If it drops to zero, you’ll suffer from dehydration. Drink water as a remedy!

Disoriented

Effects

-10% experience gained

You’ll become disoriented when you’re not getting the required oxygen. Breathe in more oxygen to remove this status effect.

Dysentery

Effects

-50% nutrition from food

It happens by drinking unclean water and can be treated by using anti-parasitic paste.

Famished

Effects

+2 thirst level

2 damage per tick

Try not to starve your character and keep the food meter above zero to avoid being famished. You can cure this by eating food.

Festering Wound

Effects

-25% maximum health

-25% maximum stamina

+10% water consumption

-95% health regeneration

-5% experience gained

Leaving a deep wound unattended would lead to a festering wound. Treat it with anti-parasitic paste.

Frosty

Effects

-15% movement speed

-10% stamina regeneration

If you leave your temperature gauge to cold for a long period of time, you’ll suffer from frosty. Give yourself warmth to remove this status effect.

Heavy

Effects

-70% movement speed

Carry weight as per your carrying capacity, or else you’ll get heavy. Remove some items to get rid of the heavy status effect.

Hungry

Effects

+1 thirst level

You’ll be hungry when your food level drops below 7%. Eat food as a remedy.

Hypothermia

Effects

-50% maximum stamina

-50% stamina regeneration

+30% food consumption

-10% water consumption

-10% movement speed

2 damage per tick

Hypothermia takes place when cold is left untreated. Warm yourself to remove hypothermia.

Light Desert Exposure

Effects

-20% movement speed

The weather in the desert can get pretty harsh at times. If your exposure bar gets past the normal level, you’ll get Light Desert Exposure. You can take shelter nearby to wear off its effect.

Medium Desert Exposure

Effects

-40% movement speed

-20% heat resistance

If your exposure bar is half filled up, you’ll get Medium Desert Exposure. The remedy is the same as Light Desert Exposure. However, you’ll have to find the shelter fast for this status effect.

Heavy Desert Exposure

Effects

-60% movement speed

-30% heat resistance

10 damage per tick

If the exposure bar is fully filled, you’ll get the worst desert exposure. You’ll again have to look for a shelter immediately.

Light Exposure

Effects

-20% movement speed

Same as that of desert exposure, keep your exposure bar in check to avoid this status effect or seek shelter if you get it.

Medium Exposure

Effects

-40% movement speed

Same as that of desert exposure, keep your exposure bar in check to avoid this status effect, or seek shelter if you get it.

Overheating

Effects

+50% water consumption

+10% stamina consumption

Keep your temperature gauge in check. If it stays on red for too long, you’ll suffer from overheating. You can find shelter or drink water as a remedy.

On Fire

Effects

8-11 damage per tick

+100% water consumption

You’ll get on fire if you are way too close to any burning fire. You can submerge yourself in water or have someone extinguish the fire using a Fire Whacker.

Pneumonia

Effects

-50% health regeneration

-50% maximum stamina

-10% experience gained

Don’t stay underground for longer durations of time to avoid this status effect. If you do get it, head to the surface again.

Poison

Effects

-10 movement speed

1 damage per tick

There’re certain animals that can spread poison. If any of those bite you, you’ll get poison. Use Anti-Poison paste to remove the poison.

Suffocation

Effects

-50% maximum stamina

-20% experience gained

6 damage per tick

If your Oxygen Meter drops to zero, you’ll suffocate. Inhale oxygen to remove suffocation.

Thirsty

Effects

+1 thirst level

-25% stamina regeneration

Letting your water level drop below 7% will make you thirsty. Drink water as a remedy.

Underground

Effects

-50% health regeneration

-25% water consumption

-33% maximum stamina

chance of Pneumonia

You’ll get this status effect if you’re underground or in a cave. You can return to the surface to remove this status effect.

Wound

Effects

-80% health regeneration

This happens if you get attacked and the intensity of the attack is low. It can easily be taken care of with a bandage.