Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare brings with it a new battle pass and challenges to complete. As always, there are two new weapons to unlock in this season of CoD MW and in this guide, we will show you How to Unlock the Renetti and SKS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3.
Just like previous seasons, simply playing enough to level up the battle pass will unlock both of the weapons for you. Thankfully, both weapons are part of the free tier of Modern Warfare season 3 battle pass so with a bit of grind, you will add SKS and Renetti to your arsenal.
There is another way but it costs a bit of cash. That way is buying the battle pass bundle and get the first twenty tiers unlocked instantly and get Renetti and then you can pay $1.50 per tier and unlock the rest of the eleven levels and get the SKS.
Now let’s discuss a bit about these weapons and their features:
SKS
Using 7.62x39mm rounds this semi-auto weapon is a carbine in-game and it is an agile weapon that causes a lot of damage, but it isn’t very accurate. But its advantage is that it is not a bolt action rifle and you have to worry about looking outside the scope after each shot.
In order to unlock SKS in Call of Duty, you have to get to Tier 31. It has a lot of attachments that help it out to make it more deadly. Let’s take a look at its attachment:
Muzzle
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Breacher Device
- Muzzle Brake
- Compensator
- Lightweight Suppressor
- Monolithic Suppressor
Barrels
- FTAC Landmark
- 16” FSS Para
- 22” FSS M59/66
Laser
- Tac Laser
Optics
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Scout Combat Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- Integral Hybrid
- G.I. Mini Reflex
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
- PU Scope
- 4.0x Flip Hybrid
- Viper Reflex Sight
- Canted Hybrid
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Variable Zoom Scope
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
Stocks
- SKS Rifle Stock
- FTAC Hunter-Scout
- Sawed-off Stock
Under Barrel
- Commando Foregrip
- Tactical Foregrip
- Bipod
- Merc Foregrip
- Ranger Foregrip
- Operator Foregrip
Ammunition
- 30 Round Mags
- 10 Round Mags
Renetti Handgun
A semi-automatic pistol with 9mm rounds that can be used to fire three-round bursts and it says in its official description that it is a very deadly weapon, but it is unassuming.
It works best if you use it at close ranges especially when using the burst mode. It has several attachments that make it even better.
You can get this weapon by reaching Tier 15 with the Battle Pass of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3
Muzzle
- Flash Guard
- Oil Can Suppressor
- Muzzle Brake
- Tactical Suppressor
- Desperado Pro Compensator
- Monolithic Suppressor
- Lightweight Suppressor
Barrel
- Mk1 Competition
- Mk1 Extended
- Mk3 Burst
Laser
- 1mW Laser
- 5mW Laser
- Tac Laser
Optic
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Scout Combat Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- VLK 2.5x Optic
- I. Mini Reflex
- XRK 4.0x Pistol Scope
- Viper Reflex Sight
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
Stock
- FTAC Satus CS-3
- FTAC Satus CS-X
Trigger Action
- Lightweight Trigger
- Heavy Duty Trigger
- Match Grade Trigger
Ammunition
- 21 Round Mags
- 27 Round Mags
Rear Grip
- XRK Pro Grip
- XRK Speed Grip