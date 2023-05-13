The first-ever 2020 patch for Fortnite has been officially released by Epic games and this patch packs a lot of exciting features. Among all the features the patch has to offer, Sidegrading Weapons is the most prominent so we thought we will show you how to Sidegrade weapons in Fortnite.

How to Sidegrade Weapons in Fortnite

As the name suggests, sidegrading is a bit different from upgrading. This sidegrading feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 lets you change your weapon into a new weapon of the same rarity.

So thanks to sidegrading, players would now be able to bring the classic guns back to the game. The process of using the feature is quite simple!

You simply have to find a Weapon upgrading bench and interact with it and along with the standard Upgrading weapon option you will be presented with Sidegrading Weapon option too.

So let’s say you prefer Tactical Shotgun over Pump, just interact with the bench and get the Tac instead. What you must keep in your mind is that you can get the weapon of the same class only.

It is also relatively cheaper to Sidegrade your weapon. You now need considerably less materials for instance you need 20 of each material. With this feature everyone will have the loadout of their preference making the game much more exciting.

You can even switch from a Heavy AR to Normal AR if that suits you better making your next engagement much more comfortable.

On the other hand, you can get a much more powerful Heavy AR for such a lower cost! So now you can deal massive damage of 46 after getting your AR exchanged with a Heavy AR using the sidegrading feature.

So for 20 wood, 20 metal and 20 stone you could get your hands on the Heavy Assault rifle, what else could you ask for. Better head out to get a greater firepower out of your Assault rifles.