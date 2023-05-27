How to Rank Up Fast in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Quick Leveling Tips, Easy XP Guide



Leveling has always been an important aspect of Call of Duty multiplayer experience. Aside from unlocking gear, hitting the Max Prestige before your ‘Friends’ is its own reward!

How to Rank Up Fast in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Understanding this, Sledgehammer Games announced Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Day-Zero Edition which allowed players to pre-order the game and play it 24 hours early with Double XP.

Those of you who did not pre-order the game, here are some tips and tricks which will allow you to rank up fast than everyone else:

Redeeming Armory Items

A few people know this, but you can redeem your weapons and pieces of equipment in Armory. Depending upon whether an item is Enlisted, Professional, or Elite, you will receive varying amounts of XP.

Although this method does not grant you tons of XP, it is still a good way to get rid of useless pieces of equipment, unwanted weapons, free up some slots, and earn a couple of thousands XP.

Make sure to check it out and I’m sure you will find some useless junk lying there.

Completing Challenges for Bonus XP

Completing Challenges to earn Bonus XP is nothing new to any Call of Duty fan. From weapons to attachments and score-streaks to exo-abilities, everything in your Create-a-Class has challenges that you can complete to earn various bonuses including XP.

The idea is to try out different weapons, exo-abilities, and pieces of equipment and keep an eye out on the Challenges Tab. This will not only make you a more versatile player, but you will also rank up really fast.

Playing Game Modes You’re Good At

Most people believe that in order to rank up fast, one needs to play the game modes one is good at. While this is certainly true as one is expected to perform better in their preferred game modes, there are some game modes which are particularly useful for ranking up fast.

One such game mode is Hardpoint which was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Since the days of Black Ops II, Hardpoint is known to grant tons of XP for ranking up fast. Here is quick breakdown of XP earned for various tasks in Hardpoint:

Normal Kill = 50

Attack & Defend = 120

Capturing Hardpoint = 150

Since Hardpoint is based on close-combat action within a confined space, there is a lot of action going on at every moment. New players will find that they die way too much, but the rewards are cool.

In addition to this, avoid game modes which have delay in respawning like Search & Destroy and Search & Rescue.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare ranking up guide! If you have any other tips and tricks that you would like to share with us, let us know in the comments below!