This guide includes all the tips and information that you need on how to play humans in Warcraft 3 Reforged. The guide includes short descriptions, and whatever might be worth the attention of the player for this race.

The main idea about playing the human race is being able to change your plans accordingly, especially if you’re adapting to the ongoing situations of the match-up.

This very idea allows players to come up with their own solutions, instead of being dependent on the same composition for the match.

How to Play Humans in Warcraft 3 Reforged

Although Humans in Warcraft 3 are rather delicate or fragile to play with, but if you correctly put the magic and all that tech-work to use with good build orders, you can actually bring your foes to their demise.

Pros



Enhanced Building Capabilities

If you’re using peasants, you can build a Town Hall quite fast as compared to when you’re building it using other races. By using masonry upgrades, you may also build a defense through towers, since it will be rather difficult for you opponent to get through it. You can find the masonry upgrades at the Lumber Mill.

Peasants as Militia

You’ll find how it is quite advantageous to call the peasants to arms and have them creep big camps, which will definitely allow you item and level advantage quite early. Although quite vulnerable, they deal damage similar to the footman.

Various Possibilities

Each Human unit has its own use; thus, you may be able to counter almost as much as anything that your foes have to offer. Although difficult, but it is possible for one to learn in most of the possibilities and compositions, since it may prove to be very beneficial for the player. Other races such as the Undead or Orc may be able to use the same composition in most games. This is rather easy to understand, but you may not be able to improve the game like you would if you use the Human race.

Staff of Sanctuary

This is an item that allows Human players to rescue or salvage heroes and units from fights, and healing the units up is quite advantageous as well.

Cons



Weaker Units

If one of the Human armies gets caught up without a scroll to teleport with, the foe can easily destroy the army since the units are rather fragile.

Easily Bullied Early Game

If you’re performing your human expansion and an enemy hero tends to interrupt that, or your creeping, you’ll find how it’s rather very frustrating if since a human race gets bullied very easily this way. You can only flee from such situations in the start of the game, when you only have a few footmen.

Types of Units

Here, I’ve listed the types of Human units that are available the game, along with their brief descriptions that include whatever Buildings you need to get the particular unit that you want.

Peasant

Peasants are the resource-collectors and the engineers for the Human race. They may also be called to arms to be a part of a militia that may be used to creep big camps.

Powerbuilding allows Peasants to help whenever you’re raising buildings.

Level: 1

Gold: 75

Lumber: 0

Food: 1

Build Time: 15s

Footman

They’re very important for your early-game use. Since they’re quite inexpensive and you can employ them to attack the Orc burrows or even the Undead mining acolytes. In this way, you can harass or delay your foe.

Level: 2

Gold: 135

Lumber: 0

Food: 2

Build Time: 20s

Rifleman

These can allow you to improve your strength in the game because of their damage output. If they’re in big numbers, they’re quite hard to deal with.

They also go well with Priests since they’ll be kept healthy this way. Riflemen can also be used against air.

Level: 3

Gold: 205

Lumber: 30

Food: 3

Build Time: 26s

Knight

They have quite a lot of armor and a very good mobility level. You can use them well against Crypt Fiends, Mountain Giants and Spell Breakers.

You should also look into their upgrades to attain their maximum potential.

Level: 4

Gold: 245

Lumber: 60

Food: 4

Build Time: 40s

Priest

Out of the various Human compositions, Priests are a pivotal part of many of them. Priests heal Human units up, thus they’re quite useful with the fragile Human units.

They allow you to drag the fights since they keep healing your Human units. In this way, you can put your foe down by dragging the fights.

They can also counter your foe’s spells such as negative buffs.

Level: 2

Gold: 135

Lumber: 10

Food: 2

Build Time: 28s

Sorceress

Although they have quite low HP and damage, they can slow down the enemy unit’s attack speed and movement speed. This allows your units more help as it lowers their damage output and slows them down.

The slowed enemies can then more easily be kited down.

Level: 2

Gold: 155

Lumber: 20

Food: 2

Build Time: 30s

Spell Breaker

You may use these units for your front line in the matchup. They’re spell immune and they basically counter the enemy’s mages.

They ruin the attack unit’s mana and deal more damage. They’re quite powerful against the Night Elf’s Druid of the Claw.

They can also steal positive buffs from enemy units, and give them to friendly units, or relieve the friendly units from negative buffs and give them to enemy units.

Level: 3

Gold: 215

Lumber: 30

Food: 3

Build Time: 28s

Flying Machine

Using Flak Cannons, they can destroy the enemy’s air forces if they’re in a bigger number, while they’re quite fragile if they’re alone. They offer a rapid volley of AoE attacks.

You can also produce a single one of these units to allows yourself some vision. They can find invisible units using their true sight as well.

Level: 1

Gold: 100

Lumber: 30

Food: 1

Build Time: 13s

Mortar Team

When you’re talking about raw damage, these are the go-to units. They’re quite useful when you want to breakthrough enemy bases that have loads of towers, since they have long ranged siege weapons for this purpose.

Using fragmentation shards, they can destroy units that are unarmored or medium-armored. They’re quite useful against the Night Elves’ Drayads.

Mortar Team need a powerful and sturdy front-line. If the enemy gets to your Mortar Team, it’ll be dead before you know it.

Level: 2

Gold: 180

Lumber: 70

Food: 3

Build Time: 32s

Siege Engine

You can use these to take down enemy buildings quite fast. If you use them against the Undead or the Night Elves, you’d find them to be more advantageous since the mentioned races find it quite hard to put these down.

You may use the Siege Engine as something to draw your enemy’s armies back if you’re pushing into their main base using these.

Level: 3

Gold: 195

Lumber: 60

Food: 4

Build Time: 55s

Gryphon Rider

An army of these can be very devastating for the enemies, especially if its unexpected. They have air-borne mobility and high amounts of damage under their sleeves, which allows them to be quite dangerous. Though they require a lot of resources.

Level: 5

Gold: 280

Lumber: 70

Food: 4

Build Time: 45s

Dragonhawk Rider

They’re the best anti-air units, who can handle a Chimera or even a Frost Wyrm by draining the life out of them. They employ Aerial Shackles to take down the enemy’s air units single-handedly.

Level: 3

Gold: 200

Lumber: 30

Food: 3

Build Time: 28s

Human Heroes

Here are the four heroes of the Human race; Archmage, Mountain King, Paladin and Bloodmage, along side brief introductions of what they really are and tips on how to play/manage them.

Archmage

This is basically the most common first hero for Human players. This hero is capable of summoning Water Elementals that can deal damage on his behalf while he stays away at a safe distance.

The hero’s aura allows nearby units to have increased mana regeneration.

After using a Tomb of Retraining, Blizzard can be used later on in the game to get the most advantage out of it. Level 3 Blizzard can deal a lot of damage to a big army.

Though you will need to use Spell Breakers here since they enemy units will not take any damage if they’re immune to spells.

Archmage may also teleport himself and the nearby army to a friendly ground unit, this allows a big mobility advantage, and it has a 20 second cooldown only.

Damage: 49-55

Armor: 6

Strength: 30

Agility: 26

Intelligence: 47

HP: 850

Mana: 705

Mountain King

The Mountain King is also a famous first hero choice for Human players, but more commonly he’s chosen second, the first being Archmage.

You may use him in the early game to secure yourself a fast expansion, since he can stun the enemies using Storm Bolt and then surround them up with footmen.

Upon reaching level 5, the hero will get the level 3 Storm Bolt ability which is quite powerful.

It stuns and deals the most single-targeted damage out of all the spells in the game. You can use it to put squishy heroes down quite easily.

You may use Thunder Clap against an army that consists of ground units mostly. The hero, however, is quite mana hungry, thus you may want to keep him close to Archmage or Blood Mage.

Damage: 53-63

Armor: 6

Strength: 51

Agility: 24

Intelligence: 28

HP: 1375

Mana: 420

Paladin

This hero is often used as the third hero with Archmage and Mountain King. He can effectively use Holy Light to heal the friendly units.

The Level 2 Brilliance Aura by Archmage will allow Paladin to do quite a lot of healing.

Using Divine Shield once he gets to level 2, Paladin can help squishy friendlies against the enemies, so that they may not be focus-fired down.

Damage: 48-58

Armor: 8

Strength: 46

Agility: 26

Intelligence: 33

HP: 1250

Mana: 495

Bloodmage

Since this hero is quite inefficient at creeping, you will most probably not use him as a first hero. Blood Mage shines the brightest as a second hero with Mountain King.

Although playing Mountain King as first will make you run out of mana. Though once Bloodmage is up, you can use Siphon Mana to give all of the mana to Mountain King.

You can regain the mana by stealing during the fight. Using Banish, you may increase the damage from Storm Bolts by 66%.

Though Bloodmage is quite vulnerable, thus once you’ve given all of your mana away, you will need to be quite careful about your positioning for Bloodmage.

Damage: 48-54

Armor: 5

Strength: 36

Agility: 23

Intelligence: 46

HP: 100

Mana: 690

Buildings and Upgrades

This list consists of different WC3 Human faction buildings, their gold and lumber costs and how much time they require to build completely.

Altar of Darkness

Gold: 180

Lumber: 50

Build Time: 60s

Arcane Sanctum

Gold: 150

Lumber: 140

Build Time: 70s

Arcane Tower

Gold: 100

Lumber: 70

Build Time: 50s

Arcane Vault

Gold: 130

Lumber: 30

Build Time: 60s

Blacksmith

Gold: 140

Lumber: 60

Build Time: 70s

Cannon Tower

Gold: 150

Lumber: 120

Build Time: 65s

Castle

Gold: 1065

Lumber: 625

Build Time: 140s

Farm

Gold: 80

Lumber: 20

Build Time: 35s

Guard Tower

Gold: 100

Lumber: 70

Build Time: 50s

Keep

Gold: 705

Lumber: 415

Build Time: 140s

Lumber Mill

Gold: 120

Lumber: 0

Build Time: 60s

Scout Tower

Gold: 30

Lumber: 20

Build Time: 25s

Town Hall

Gold: 385

Lumber: 205

Build Time: 180s

Workshop

Gold: 140

Lumber: 140

Build Time: 60s

In the above list some Human Faction in WC3 Reforged buildings require a building to be present to be built. We have listed them below: