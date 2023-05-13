How to Merge Fortnite Accounts on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – Account Linking Explained

Fortnite is one of the few games that is released on multiple platforms. Therefore, you can enjoy it on both consoles, PC, and even the Mobile Devices.

If you play on multiple devices, Epic Games has made it easier to link your multiple accounts and share items between them.

Therefore, you can use their Merge Feature to transfer all of your stuff from consoles to either PC or the other way around.

Merge Fortnite Accounts

Using the Account Merge Feature lets you merge the account from another console to your new device, compiling all your V-bucks Cosmetic Items into one primary account.

However, only do so if you no longer require the account on the other platform because once you merge the account with another account, it will be permanently deleted, so give it a thought before doing so.

Terms and Conditions

Before you proceed with the steps, check out a few of these guidelines by Epic Games:

Sr. Conditions 1. One account must have played on Xbox One or Switch and the other on PS4 before September 28th, 2018 to be eligible. 2. Your account must not currently be banned or disabled. 3. In-game items and V-bucks will be held for two weeks before they are merged to your primary account. 4. You will need access to all email addresses that are associated with accounts you wish to merge. 5. If you have duplicate 3rd party login like Facebook on both your Primary and Secondary account, the Secondary login will be unlinked. You can unlink it prior to merging. 6. Battle Royale will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. Save the World will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution, and Perk Materials. 7. Other Items such as Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save the World account level and progress will not be merged over from your secondary account

How to Link Fortnite Accounts

Keep in mind that you will need to wait two weeks before the items and V-Bucks are moved over to your primary account: