In the Viking-inspired world of Valheim, mead is essential for progression in the game as it provides a buff for your fights. In this guide we will show you how to make mead in Valheim, guiding you through each and every step in making Mead.

How to Make Mead in Valheim

Mead making can be a long process if you are not aware of its associated in-game mechanics.

Mead Making is an easy but long process as it takes a couple of in-game days to ferment potions and mead in the fermenter. So, you have to be patient.

So here are the steps to making mead:

Collect the Ingredients

There are several types of Meads in Valheim. You have to collect the ingredients required for the Mead Recipe that you are making, like Honey, blueberries, dandelions and Bloodbag etc.

Make Mead Base

Then, you have to make your Mead Base in the Cauldron that you have crafted for this very purpose.

Ferment the Mead

After you have made the Mead Base, put it in the fermenter and after a couple of in-game days, your Mead will be fermented. The Mead is ready to be used.

It’s better to have multiple fermenters as it takes days to ferment a single batch and with more than 1 fermenter, you will have multiple batches of Mead in your hands.

How to create a Cauldron?

In Valheim, a cauldron is a replaceable item that requires a fire source underneath. The cauldron is used to create mead base recipes and food items.

To build a cauldron, you need a hammer and 10 pieces of Tin. To make a mead base, you need a Cauldron and to create a cauldron, you need a Smelter beforehand to melt the tin bars.

The smelter is used for smelting ores and creating bars from them.

How to create a Fermenter for Mead?

A fermenter is a replaceable item that requires a cover above it to work and is used to create potion from Mead based recipes.

The fermenter is the upgraded Cauldron that is used in fermenting and brewing the Mead.

To upgrade your Cauldron into a Fermenter, you need the following items:

30 Fine Wood

Forge

Hammer

5 Bronze

10 Resin

Bronze can be created from copper and tin. Mix them together to make bronze.

Types of Meads

There are several types of Meads that you can make in Valheim and each Mead serves a different purpose.

Frost Resistance Mead Base

Frost Resistance Mead provides resistance against frost for 10 minutes and allows you to survive the Mountain Biome.

Medium Healing Mead Base

Medium Healing Mead provides 2-minute cooldown and rapidly restores 75 health over time.

Minor Healing Mead Base

Minor Healing Mead provides 2-minute cooldown and rapidly restores 50 health over time.

Poison Resistance Mead Base

Poison Resistance Mead provides resistance against poison for 10 minutes.

Minor Stamina Mead Base

Minor Stamina Mead provides 2-minute cooldown and rapidly restores 80 stamina.

Tasty Mead Base

Tasty Mead reduces health regeneration by 50% and increases Stamina by 300% for 10 seconds.